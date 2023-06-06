GSEB HSC 12th Science Supplementary Application Date Extended to June 9, Know How to Apply Here

CBSE Term 2 Accountancy Syllabus- Class 11th

GSEB HSC Science Supplementary Exam 2023: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) has extended the last date to apply for the class 12th Science supplementary exams to June 9, 2023. Earlier the last date to submit the compartmental application form was June 5. Those candidates who have received needs improvement remarks on their GSEB HSC Science scorecard, or failed to secure the minimum qualifying marks must appear in the supplementary examinations. They are required to enter the necessary details in the application form through the official website - gseb.org.

As per the official press release, candidates can apply for the GSEB supplementary exams for Science stream by June 9, 2023, till 5 PM. It is advisable for the candidates to read the instructions mentioned on the website before submitting their applications.

The examination authority announced the Gujarat Board class 12th Science stream result on May 2, 2023. This year, around 1,10,042 candidates appeared in the class 12th exams, whereas 72,166 have cleared with an overall pass percentage of 65.58%. Candidates are required to make the online payment of prescribed amount as an application form in order to submit their GSEB 12th Science supplementary application. They can click on the direct link provided below.

Check the official press release here

GSEB 12th HSC Science Supplementary Application 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

How to fill out the Gujarat board class 12th Science supplementary application form 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to apply for Gujarat HSC Science compartment or supplementary exam.

Step 1: Visit the official website of GSEB i.e. gseb.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on class 12 Science compartment application links available

Step 3: Register by entering login details as required

Step 4: Fill out the required details in the compartment application form

Step 5: Upload all the necessary documents as mentioned and make the online payment of application fee

Step 6: Go through the application form and then click on the final submit button to proceed further

Step 7: Download the Gujarat board GSEB supplementary application form and print a hard copy of it for future reference

