GSEB SSC, HSC General Result 2022 NOT Today, Gujarat Board bursts Fake Circular, Get Details Here

GSEB SSC, HSC General Result 2022 NOT Today: Putting minds of lakhs of Class 10 and Class 12 students at ease, the GSEB Board has confirmed that the Gujarat SSC and HSC General Stream Results 2022 will NOT be declared today - 17th May 2022. The clarification regarding the GSEB Gujarat Board Results 2022 Date for Class 10 and Class 12 General Stream students came in response to a FAKE Circular that went viral claiming that the GSEB SSC Result 2022 and Gujarat Board 12th General Results will be declared on Tuesday.

GSEB issues Official Circular to Deny Rumours

On Monday - 16th May, a fake circular which was tailored to look like an official one went viral on social media claiming that the Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSEB) will announce the Class 10 and Class 12 General Results on 17th May. Following the fake notice going viral, many students and parents reached out to the Gujarat Board seeking clarification on the matter.

In response to this, GBSE issued an official circular which was published on its website gseb.org which said confirmed that Gujarat 10th and 12th General Stream Results will not be announced today. The official circular read “The Board has not announced the date of result of Std-10 and Std-12 general stream of March 2022. So, the press release about the date of the aforesaid viral result is fake.” Students and School administrators can have a look at the official circular released by GSEB via the link provided below:

GSEB SSC, HSC General Result 2022 NOT Today - Get Official Circular Here

GSEB SSC, HSC General Result 2022 Expected Date

While fake news and rumours continue to bother students awaiting their Gujarat Board Results 2022, the board officials have been completely silent on the probable date for the declaration. Tentatively, Gujarat SSC Result 2022 and GSEB HSC General Result 2022 should be expected to be announced by end of May 2022. However, no specific date for the same has been officially notified by the board yet. However, students should note that as and when the Gujarat Board Results are announced they will be made available online via the official website gseb.org. Alternatively, students can also stay tuned to jagranjosh.com as well to get latest news and updates about GSEB Results 2022.

Also Read: GSEB SSC Result 2022 Date and Time: Gujarat Board 10th Class Results Soon at gseb.org, Know Expected Date Here