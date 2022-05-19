GSEB SSC Result 2022 Date: Know when Gujarat Board will announce 10th Class Results at gseb.org

GSEB SSC Result 2022 Date: With every day, the wait for the Gujarat Board 10th Result 2022 for the SSC Exam is getting more and more anxious for the students. As per the local media agencies, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) are in the advanced stages of preparing the GSEB Class 10 Results 2022. Soon, the Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 Date will be notified by GSEB on its official website. Tentatively, students should expect the Gujarat GSEB Class 10 Results 2022 to be declared by end of May 2022. Once declared, students will be able to check and access GSEB SSC Result 2022 scorecard online by logging onto the website - gseb.org.

9.5 Lakh Students Await GSEB SSC Result 2022

As per tentative estimates, around 9.5 lakh students from Class 10 have appeared for the SSC Exam held in April - May. The GSEB SSC Exam 2022 was held from 28th March and continued until 9th April when the final paper was held. Since then, Class 10 students have been patiently waiting for the GSEB Class 10 Results 2022. In 2021, a total of 857204 students had registered for the GSEB SSC Exam. Of the total number, the grade-wise performance of students was as follows:

Grade No of Students A1 17186 A2 57362 B1 100973 B2 150432 C1 185266 C2 172253 D 173732

Gujarat 10th Result 2022 Expected Date

Currently, the biggest question on the minds of nearly 10 lakh students is When will GSEB SSC Results 2022 be Declared? As of now, the board has not announced any clear date for the declaration of Gujarat Class 10 Results 2022. But it is expected that the board will notify the declaration date for GSEB SSC Result 2022 may be a day or two before the result date to provide students enough time to be ready to check it. Tentatively, sources have hinted that the Gujarat Board SSC Result 2022 will be declared by May end, mostly between 25th and 28th May 2022. However, these dates are based on speculative reports and an official update regarding the Gujarat SSC Result 2022 is expected soon by the board. Until then, students are advised to stay tuned to the official website gseb.org as well as the trusted education website results.jagranjosh.com.

