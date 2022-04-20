GUJCET 2022 Answer Key To Release Soon at gseb.org, Know Result Date Here

GUJCET Answer Key 2022: As per the recent updates, the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) is likely to soon release the Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) 2022 in online mode. Students will be able to download their GUJCET answer key at gseb.org. The information regarding the release of answer key will be available on the official website as well as on this page.

To download the answer key of GUJCET 2022, candidates will not have to use any login credentials. The Gujarat CET answer key will be released in pdf format. Apart from the answer key, GSEB will also announce the GUJCET result by the second week of May in online mode.

GUJCET 2022 Dates

Events Dates GUJCET Answer Key Last Week of April 2022 GUJCET Result Second Week of May 2022 GUJCET Exam 18th April 2022

How To Download GUJCET 2022 Answer Key?

The Gujarat CET 2022 answer key will have the correct answers asked in the exam. With the help of GUJCET answer key 2022, candidates will be able to calculate their probable scores before the declaration of results. Know how to download the GUJCET answer key here -

Step 1 - Go to the official website - gseb.org.

Step 2 - On the homepage, check the link - GUJCET Answer key.

Step 3 - Click on it, and a new page will appear on the screen.

Step 4 - GUJCET 2022 answer key will be displayed as a PDF file.

Step 5 - Download the PDF and compare the answers.

Raising Objections in GUJCET Answer Key

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will also provide the facility to challenge the GUJCET answer key 2022. Candidates will be able to raise objections if they find any errors or mistakes in the answer key. The answer key challenge provision is expected to be available in offline mode. Candidates will have to fill out the offline form and send it through email.

Also, they will be required to pay a processing fee of Rs 500 per question through e-challan. The authorities will release the final GUJCET answer key 2022 after considering the objections raised by the students. Further, the candidates will not be allowed to raise objections against the final GUJCET answer key.

About GUJCET

Gujarat Common Entrance Test or GUJCET is conducted for admission in BTech and BPharma courses in all of the participating engineering and pharmacy colleges across the state. GUJCET 2021 was a 3-hour, multiple-choice question-based exam that was conducted on 18th April 2022.

