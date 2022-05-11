GUJCET 2022 Result Date Announced, Final Answer Key Released, Download at gseb.org

GUJCET 2022 Result Date Announced: Finally, the long wait for GUJCET Result 2022 is about to end tomorrow. As per the official circular released by GSEB, the Gujarat Common Entrance Test GUJCET 2022 Result is going to be announced on 12th May at 10 AM. The declaration of GUJCET 2022 Result will be accompanied with the announcement of GSEB 12th Science Stream Result for students who have appeared for the HSC Examination. Once declared, students will be able to access and download the GUJCET Result 2022 online by logging onto the official website - gujcet.org. Alternatively, a direct link to check the same will also be activated below, once it is announced.

GUJCET Final Answer Key 2022 Released

With just 24 hours left for the declaration of GUJCET 2022 Results, the Board has released the GUJCET Final Answer Key 2022 for the state-level entrance exam today. The final answer key released by the Gujarat Board contains right or correct answers to all the questions asked in the examination. The GUJCET Final Answer Key 2022 is compiled on the basis of the objections or challenged received against the same following the release of the provisional answer key on 28th April 2022. The final answer key contains all the correct answer and students answer sheets have been marked on the basis of the same. Students can check and access GUJCET 2022 Final Answer Sheet via the link provided below:

How to check GUJCET Result 2022 online?

On 12th May, the Gujarat Board will declare GUJCET 2022 Result along with the GSEB HSC Science Strem Result 2022 on its official website - gseb.org. The Gujarat Board 12th Result 2022 can be easily accessed by the students by following the simple step-wise direction provided below:

Step 7: Download the Result scorecard in softcopy format and take printout for future reference

