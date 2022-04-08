GUJCET Admit Card 2022 (OUT): Download Gujarat CET 2022 Hall Ticket at gujcet.gseb.org - Know How to Download Here

GUJCET 2022 Admit Card (OUT): The GSEB – Gujarat Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education, has formally released the GUJCET 2022 Hall Ticket for the upcoming state-level entrance exam. Gujarat CET 2022 Admit Card has been released for all the students who are registered to appear for the Gujarat Common Entrance Test which is scheduled to be held on 18th April 2022. The GUJCET 2022 Admit Card has been released online and made available to the students online via the official website – gujcet.gseb.org. Alternatively, candidates can also download their individual hall tickets by clicking on the link provided below:

Download GUJCET Admit Card 2022 – Direct Link (Available Now)

Admit Card Mandatory to Appear for the Exam

Candidates appearing for GUJCET 2022 exam must note that the admit card or hall ticket is a mandatory document without which they will not be allowed to appear for the entrance test. Therefore, candidates who have registered for the GUJCET 2022 entrance exam are advised to download it at the earliest. Along with downloading the hall ticket, candidates are also advised to ensure that all the details mentioned on the admit card are correct. In case of any errors or discrepancies, they can reach out to the GUJCET 2022 helpline and get the same rectified at the earliest.

How to Download GUJCET 2022 Admit Card online?

Taking into account the convenience of the candidates, the Gujarat State Education Board has published the GUJCET Admit Card 2022 online on the official website. To avoid facing any problems or issues while downloading the hall ticket, students can follow the simple procedure explained below:

Step 1: Log onto the exam portal – gujcet.gseb.org

Step 2: Enter your Registered Mobile Number / Email Id

Step 3: Enter your Date of Birth / GUJCET Application Number

Step 4: Verify all the details and submit them on the website

Step 5: Your GUJCET 2022 Admit Card will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference

Candidates who are facing issues while downloading or accessing GUJCET 2022 Admit Card are requested to reach out to the exam authority at 8401292014 and 8485992014.

