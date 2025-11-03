Guru Nanak Jayanti 2025: School Holiday on Punjab and Other States; List Wise Details Here

Key Points
- Schools in Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh etc to be closed for Guru Nanak Jayanti
- Guru Nanak School Holiday on Novmber 5 across certain states
- Check region wise list of school holidays for November 2025 here
Guru Nanak Jayathi School Holiday 2025: Although the big festive season in India has come to a close in October with the end of Chhath Puja, there are a few school holidays in the month of November. November has a list of regionally specific school holidays. Students can check below the list of upcoming school holidays in the month of November 2025.
Guru Nanak Jayathi also known as Prakash Utsav or Guru Purab is celebrated as the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. The day is marked in honour of the founder of Sikhism celebrated with kirtans, langar and a procession in Gurudhwaras across the country.
Guru Nanak Jayanti School Holiday
Schools in Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, UP will be closed on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. This year, Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on November 5, 2025.
School Holidays in November
Schools in several states will be closed on specific dates in November. As per the list of holidays announced, November 5, 2025 will be a holiday for schools in certain states for guru Nanak Jayanti. Schools in several states like Delhi, Punjab, Chandigarh, Haryana, UP etc will be closed on the occasion.
List of School Holidays for November 2025
|
Date
|
Holiday
|
November 5, 2025
|
Guru Nanak Jayanti
|
November 9, 2025
|
Uttarakhand Foundation Day
|
November 14, 2025
|
Children’s Day
|
November 15, 2025
|
Jharkhand Foundation Day
|
November 24, 2025
|
Shaheedi Diwas of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji
