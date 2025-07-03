Haryana Govt to Provide Free JEE and NDA Coaching for Brilliant School Students

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda has announced that top-performing students from government schools will soon get free coaching to help them prepare for competitive exams like JEE, NDA, and others. This special coaching will be provided by experienced government school teachers after school hours.

The Education Department is currently working on a pilot project, and if it proves successful, the scheme will be expanded across the state. The goal is to help deserving students succeed in national-level entrance exams without any financial burden.

Government Schools to Improve Education Quality

During a review meeting with education officers in Panchkula, Minister Dhanda said that the Haryana government is fully committed to improving education quality in government schools and providing better facilities to students. One of the new steps includes regular parent-teacher meetings, similar to those in private schools. These meetings will help parents stay updated on their child's progress and support their learning.