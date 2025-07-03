Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

Haryana Govt to Provide Free JEE and NDA Coaching for Brilliant School Students

Haryana's Education Minister, Mahipal Dhanda, has announced free coaching for top government school students to help them prepare for exams like JEE and NDA. The pilot project will be expanded if successful. He also shared plans to hold regular parent-teacher meetings and praised Haryana athletes for their achievements in global sports events.

Jagran Josh
ByJagran Josh
Jul 3, 2025, 11:46 IST
Haryana Govt to Provide Free JEE and NDA Coaching
Haryana Govt to Provide Free JEE and NDA Coaching
Register for Result Updates

Haryana Education Minister Mahipal Dhanda has announced that top-performing students from government schools will soon get free coaching to help them prepare for competitive exams like JEE, NDA, and others. This special coaching will be provided by experienced government school teachers after school hours.

The Education Department is currently working on a pilot project, and if it proves successful, the scheme will be expanded across the state. The goal is to help deserving students succeed in national-level entrance exams without any financial burden.

Government Schools to Improve Education Quality

During a review meeting with education officers in Panchkula, Minister Dhanda said that the Haryana government is fully committed to improving education quality in government schools and providing better facilities to students. One of the new steps includes regular parent-teacher meetings, similar to those in private schools. These meetings will help parents stay updated on their child's progress and support their learning.

Focus on Sports and Student Development

Talking about sports, Dhanda proudly mentioned that Haryana's athletes are making a mark in major international events such as the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, and World Championships. The state continues to support both academic and sports excellence among its students.

Related Stories

Jagran Josh
Jagran Josh

Education Desk

    Your career begins here! At Jagranjosh.com, our vision is to enable the youth to make informed life decisions, and our mission is to create credible and actionable content that answers questions or solves problems for India’s share of Next Billion Users. As India’s leading education and career guidance platform, we connect the dots for students, guiding them through every step of their journey—from excelling in school exams, board exams, and entrance tests to securing competitive jobs and building essential skills for their profession. With our deep expertise in exams and education, along with accurate information, expert insights, and interactive tools, we bridge the gap between education and opportunity, empowering students to confidently achieve their goals.

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News