Haryana NEET AYUSH UG Counselling 2023 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Out, Get Direct Link Here

Haryana AYUSH Counselling Round 2: Sri Krishna AYUSH University, Kurukshetra has announced the Haryana NEET UG AYUSH round 2 seat allotment result. Candidates who have participated in the second round counselling of Haryana NEET UG AYUSH can check the merit list cum provisional allotment result through the link available here. The Haryana AYUSH counselling round 2 allotment result was announced on October 3, 2023.

As per the details provided on the official allotment list, in case of any grievances, candidates can submit the same online through the admission portal by sending an email to admissions2023@skau.ac.in or by raising a Ticket under category 'Allocation Grievances’ by 3 pm today, October 4, 2023.

The Haryana AYUSH UG counselling round 2 seat allotment result has been released as a pdf document containing the details of the students along with the college allotted in the second round. To download the merit list cum provisional allotment result candidates are required to visit the official counselling website - skau.ac.in.

Haryana AYUSH Counselling 2023 Round 2 Allotment Result - Click Here

Allotment Grienavce Portal - Click Here

Steps to Check Haryana NEET AYUSH Counselling Allotment Result

As mentioned, the AYUSH allotment result has been released as a pdf document. To download the allotment results candidates can simply visit the official counselling website and click on the allotment link. Follow the steps given below to check the Haryana AYUSH round 2 allotment result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Haryana AYUSH counselling

Step 2: Click on the Admission 2023 - UG section

Step 3: Click on the round 2 seat allotment result on the homepage

Step 4: The round 2 allotment result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Haryana AYUSH NEET round 2 allotment result for further reference

As per the notification released, the seat allotment has been done based on the preferences filled by candidates along with their category and their NEET 2023 score and rank. Students must also note that a provisional allocation list will be released after grievance redressal on October 5, 2023, following which from October 6 candidates can report to the allotted colleges and complete the admission process.

