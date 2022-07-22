HBSE 10th, 12th Compartment Exam Admit Card 2022 Released at bseh.org.in, Get Direct Link Here

Haryana Board 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana (BSEH) has released the admit card for the HBSE Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) compartment exams 2022. Students can download the HBSE 10th and 12th compartment exam admit card 2022 from the official website - bseh.org.in. To download the HBSE hall ticket, students will have to enter their - application name, previous year roll number, registration number etc in the login window.

In case, a student found any discrepancy in the Haryana Board class 10 and 12 admit card 2023, then they should immediately contact the HBSE office and get it corrected by 26th July 2022. This time the Haryana Board compartment exam will be held on a single day on 31st July 2022.

This year, a total of 65,389 students will be appearing in the HBSE compartment exam 2022 (academic/open school), out of which, 40,837 are boys and 24,552 are girls. The exam will be held across 126 examination centers across the state.

How To Download HBSE Class 10 and 12 Compartment Exam Admit Card?

To download the Haryana Board class 10th 12th compartment exam admit card, students will have to go to the official website - bseh.org.in. On the home page, click on the link - download admit card secondary/senior secondary one day exam July 2022. A new page will appear on the screen. Now enter the asked credentials like application name, previous year roll number, registration number etc. Click on submit tab and the HBSE compartment exam admit card 2022 will display on the screen.

What After Downloading the HBSE Class 10 and 12 Compartment Exam Admit Card?

After downloading the hall ticket of HBSE 10th 12th compartment exam admit card, students must check all the details mentioned on it. In case, a student found any discrepancy in the Haryana Board class 10 and 12 admit card 2023, then they should immediately contact the HBSE office and get it corrected by 26th July 2022. After the rectification, students must download and take the coloured printout of the Haryana board admit card and paste a recent passport size picture in the designated space. Thereafter, get the admit card attested with the school authorities.

