HBSE 10th 12th Compartmental Exam Admit Card on July 21 at bseh.org.in

HBSE Compartmental Exam Admit Card: Board of Secondary Education, Haryana will be releasing the HBSE 10th and 12th Compartmental Exam Admit Card soon. According to the schedule provided, the Haryana Board 10th and 12th Compartmental exam Admit Card will be available for download on the official website from July 21, 2022.

Students appearing for the Haryana Board Compartmental examinations can visit the official website of Haryana Board to download the Admit Card for the Compartmental Examinations. As per the revised schedule available on the official website, the Compartmental exams for the Secondary and Senior Secondary Students will be conducted on July 31, 2022.

HBSE 10th and 12th Compartmental Exam Schedule

Haryana Board Compartment Exam Details

The Compartmental exams are conducted for those students who were unable to secure the required marks in their first attempt or wish to improve their scores. The HBSE 10th and 12th Compartmental exams will be conducted in two sessions. Session 1 of the exams will be held for the class 10 students from 10 AM to 12:30 PM while the exams for the class 12 students will be conducted in the second session from 2 PM to 4:30 PM.

Steps to download HBSE 10th and 12th Compartmental exam Admit Card

The HBSE 12th and 10th Compartmental exam admit card is a mandatory document containing the details of the students along with the exam centre details and instructions for the examinations. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the Haryana 10th and 12th Compartmental Exams.

Step 1: Visit the HBSE official website

Step 2: Click on the Haryana 10th/12th Compartmental Exam Admit Card link provided on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the details in the login link

Step 4: The Compartmental exam Admit Card will be displayed

Step 5: Download the HBSE 10th/12th Admit Card for further reference

Details given on HBSE Class 10/12th Compartmental exam admit card

The Haryana Board compartment exam admit card will include the following details

Name and Roll Number of the candidate

Subjects appearing for

Exam Centre name and address

Schedule of examination

Instructions

Approximately 65,389 students are expected to appear for the Compartmental examinations from which 40,837 are boys and 24,552 are girls. 34,374 students will be taking the class 10 compartmental exams and 25,136 students will take the class 12 Compartmental exams. The exams will be conducted across 126 exam centres across the state.

