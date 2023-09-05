  1. Home
HBSE Haryana 10th Compartment Result 2023 Announced; 37.14 Percent Students Pass

HBSE Haryana 10th Compartment Result 2023 has been announced. Students who took the supplementary exams can check their results at bseh.org.in by entering login details. 

Updated: Sep 5, 2023 18:15 IST
HBSE Haryana 10th Compartment Result 2023: Haryana Board of School Education (HBSE) has declared the class 10 result for compartment exams today: September 5, 2023. Students who took the supplementary exams must check out their results on the official website: bseh.org.in. They have to enter the login details to access the mark sheet. The direct link to download the mark sheet can be checked here.

As per media reports,  this year's compartment exams had an overall pass rate of 37.14 percent. A total of 37,080 students took the exams, 20,904 of whom were male and 16,176 female. The authorities conducted the tests from July 27 to August 18, 2023, at 71 centres. 

HBSE Class 10 Compartment Result 2023- Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the mark sheet is provided below:

Haryana HBSE 10th Compartment Result 2023

CLICK HERE

How to Check HBSE Haryana 10th Compartment Result 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to access the mark sheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website: bseh.org.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results tab and then all results

Step 3: HBSE Class 10 compartment result 2023 link will appear on the screen

Step 4: Submit the registration no., and DOB

Step 5: The results will be displayed

Step 6: View and download the scorecard

Step 7: Take a printout for future reference

HBSE Haryana 10th Compartment Result 2023 Overview

Conducting Body

Board of School Education, Haryana

Exam Name

Class 10 or Matric Compartment Exams

Exam Date

July 27 to August 18, 2023

Result Date

September 5, 2023 (OUT)

Official Website

bseh.org.in

Login Credentials to Access Result

Registration Number

Date of Birth (DOB)

