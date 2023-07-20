Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling Registration 2023 Starts, Check Complete Schedule Here

Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Atal Medical & Research University, Himachal Pradesh has commenced the counselling registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 today: July 20. The examination authority has released the application form for HP NEET UG 2023 admission for MBBS / BDS Degree courses in online mode. Candidates who have qualified for the NEET UG exam 2023 can apply for counselling for these degree programmes through the official website- amruhp.ac.in

According to the released schedule, candidates can fill out the counselling registration form by July 25, 2023, upto 12 pm. To register for the NEET UG counselling, candidates are required to make the payment of the prescribed registration fee.

HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates who are interested in applying for the HP NEET UG Counselling 2023 can check the schedule in the table given below:

Events Dates Submission of online application form with successful transaction of fee July 20 to 25, 2023 (upto 12 pm) Date of displaying of the provisional combined and category-wise merit list July 27, 2023 Release of final category-wise merit list July 28, 2023 Filling of choices/ preferences of course/ colleges and quota for provisional allocation of seats through online 1st round counselling July 29 to 31, 2023 (till 11.59 pm) 1st Round Provisional seats allocation August 3, 2023 1st Round Final seats allocation August 5, 2023 Date for joining the allotted college and course August 7 to 8, 2023 Display of vacancy position August 10, 2023 Filling up fresh online counselling form for 2nd round of counselling for allocation against vacant seats in Govt. Medical/Dental Colleges including Private Medical/ Dental Colleges. August 13 to 16, 2023 2nd Round Provisional Merit list August 18, 2023 2nd Round Final Merit list August 21, 2023 Filling of choices preferences of course/ college and quota for provisional allocation of seats through online 2nd round counselling August 22 to 24, 2023 2nd Round Provisional seats Allocation August 26, 2023 2nd Round of Final seats Allocation August 30, 2023 Last date for joining the candidates allotted seats in 2nd round of counselling September 1 to 4, 2023 Display of vacancy position September 5, 2023 Filling up fresh online counselling form for 3 r d round of counseling September 5 to 6, 2023 3rd Round Provisional Merit list September 8, 2023 3rd Round Final Merit list September 9, 2023 Filling of choices preferences of course/ college and quota for provisional allocation of seats through online 2nd round counselling. September 10 to 12, 2023 3rd Round Provisional seats Allocation September 16, 2023 3rd Round of Final seats Allocation September 18, 2023 Last date for joining for the candidates allotted seats in 3rd round of counselling September 20 to 21, 2023 Display of vacancy position September 22, 2023

How to register for Himachal Pradesh NEET UG Counselling 2023 online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are given below to register for the HP NEET UG counselling for the academic year 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of HP NEET UG 2023 - amruhp.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the admissions tab and then, click on apply for counselling link available on the homepage

Step 3: After this, click on the MBBS/BDS course link

Step 4: Fill out all the necessary details in the counselling application form

Step 5: Upload all the mandatory documents as asked in the prescribed format

Step 6: Submit the registration fees of the HP NEET UG counselling as per the category

Step 7: Download and take a printout of the HP NEET UG counselling registration form for future reference

Also Read: NEET Counselling 2023 LIVE Updates: Check NEET UG Counselling Registration Date, Fees, Official Website at mcc.nic.in

