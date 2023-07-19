NEET Counselling 2023 LIVE Updates: Check NEET UG Counselling Registration Date, Fees, Official Website at mcc.nic.in

Get here all latest news updated related to NEET UG Counselling Registration and Choice Filling

HIGHLIGHTS NEET Counselling 2023 registrations to start tomorrow Candidates can register to participate in NEET UG counselling at mcc.nic.in This year, a total of 11,45,976 candidates qualified in NEET UG exam

NEET Counselling 2023 Registration Schedule and Important Date: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the counselling registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 for all the rounds tomorrow: July 20, 2023, in online mode. Qualified NEET undergraduate candidates who have secured category-wise cutoff scores can register for the counselling process. The registration process for centralised counselling can be done online from the official website: mcc.nic.in.

MCC has released the NEET counselling schedule for MBBS aspirants online. As per the released schedule, the examination authority will start the registration and payment of round 1 from July 20 till July 25, 2023, and the choice locking facility will be held between July 22 and 26, 2023. The processing of round 1 seat allotment will be on July 28 and 20, 2023, after which the result will be announced on July 29, 2023.

The National Testing Agency announced the NEET result 2023 on June 13. A total of 11,45,976 candidates qualified for the medical entrance exam this year. Highest from Uttar Pradesh (1,39,961) followed by Maharashtra (1,31,008). According to the reports, 56.21% of candidates who appeared in the NEET 2023 passed the medical entrance exam.

