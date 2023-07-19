Live

NEET Counselling 2023 LIVE Updates: Check NEET UG Counselling Registration Date, Fees, Official Website at mcc.nic.in

NEET 2023 Counselling Registration: MCC will start the counselling registrations of NEET UG for all qualified candidates tomorrow: July 20, 2023, at mcc.nic.in. Once the NEET UG counselling starts, candidates can register, fill in the choice of course and colleges and pay the registration fee. Get latest updates on medical counselling schedule, dates etc.

Updated: 19 Jul, 2023 06:45 PM IST
NEET Counselling 2023 registrations to start tomorrowCandidates can register to participate in NEET UG counselling at mcc.nic.inThis year, a total of 11,45,976 candidates qualified in NEET UG exam

NEET Counselling 2023 Registration Schedule and Important Date: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the counselling registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 for all the rounds tomorrow: July 20, 2023, in online mode. Qualified NEET undergraduate candidates who have secured category-wise cutoff scores can register for the counselling process. The registration process for centralised counselling can be done online from the official website: mcc.nic.in. 

MCC has released the NEET counselling schedule for MBBS aspirants online. As per the released schedule, the examination authority will start the registration and payment of round 1 from July 20 till July 25, 2023, and the choice locking facility will be held between July 22 and 26, 2023. The processing of round 1 seat allotment will be on July 28 and 20, 2023, after which the result will be announced on July 29, 2023.

The National Testing Agency announced the NEET result 2023 on June 13. A total of 11,45,976 candidates qualified for the medical entrance exam this year. Highest from Uttar Pradesh (1,39,961) followed by Maharashtra (1,31,008). According to the reports, 56.21% of candidates who appeared in the NEET 2023 passed the medical entrance exam.

Check Latest Updates on NEET UG Counselling 2023!

LIVE UPDATES

  • 19 Jul, 2023 06:45 PM IST

    NEET Counselling 2023 Round -1 Process

    Candidates can check the NEET UG round 1 counselling process below:

    • Main counselling registration which will include payment of a non-refundable registration fee and refundable security deposit 

    • Exercising of Choices and Locking of choices on all days

    • Process of Seat Allotment Round-1

    • Publication of the result of Round-1 on the MCC website

    • Uploading of essential certificates after the declaration of the result

    • Physical Reporting with original documents at the allotted Medical/Dental College against round 1

    Also Read: NEET UG counselling registration 2023 to start on July 20, know choice filling process here

  • 19 Jul, 2023 06:15 PM IST

    NEET Counselling 2023: Jamia Millia Islamia Seat Matrix for BDS Admission

    As per the Ordinance, Jamia has its own reservation policy for admission to various programs of the University including the eligibility conditions for internal candidate seats


    JMI Seat Matrix for BDS Course 

  • 19 Jul, 2023 05:49 PM IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2023: Reservation Policy for 15 percent All India Quota seats

    The reservation policy of the Central Government for the NEET-UG Counselling in All India Quota is as follows:

    Category

    Percentage (%)

    SC

    15%

    ST

    7.5%

    OBC - (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list

    27%

    EWS - as per Central Government norms

    10%

    PwD - Horizontal Reservation as per NMC norms

    5%

  • 19 Jul, 2023 05:30 PM IST

    Tripura NEET UG 2023

    Directorate of Medical Education, Tripura has released the NEET 2023 merit list. A total of 4701 candidates are included in the merit list. Candidates can download the merit list from the official website - dme.tripura.gov.in. 

  • 19 Jul, 2023 05:00 PM IST

    Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023

    Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the round 1 counselling schedule for MBBS, and BDS programmes. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the dates from the official website: bfuhs.ac.in. 

  • 19 Jul, 2023 04:45 PM IST

    List of 10 Top Medical Colleges in India as per NIRF

    According to NIRF Medical College Rankings, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (AIIMS Delhi) has secured first place. Check the list of top 10 colleges below: 

    Ranks

    College Name

    1

    All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi

    2

    Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

    3

    Christian Medical College, Vellore

    4

    National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore

    5

    Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry

    6

    Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham

    7

    Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences

    8

    Banaras Hindu University

    9

    Kasturba Medical College, Manipal

    10

    Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology
     

  • 19 Jul, 2023 04:30 PM IST

    NEET UG Counselling Date 2023: Delhi University (LHMC, UCMS, MAMC, MAIDS)

    As per the revised information bulletin, 15% of seats will be contributed by the Delhi University to All India Quota. For the rest 85% of the seats, candidates who have studied 11th and 12th grade in Delhi NCT are eligible for a State Quota of 85% in Delhi University.

    NEET UG Counselling 2023 

  • 19 Jul, 2023 04:15 PM IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2023

    There will be four rounds of counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 & Stray Vacancy Round to be conducted by MCC in online mode. Check the image below: 

    NEET UG 2023 Counselling Rounds 

  • 19 Jul, 2023 04:00 PM IST

    NEET Counselling 2023 List of Medical Colleges

    Candidates can search the NEET UG participating institute's information by entering the required details in the login window at mcc.nic.in. Check the steps given below:

    • Step 1: Go to the official portal of MCC - mcc.nic.in
    • Step 2: Click on the participate institute details link available on the homepage
    • Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen
    • Step 4: Enter all the necessary details such as type of institute, institutes and programme name, then submit 
    • Step 5: The institute's profile and bond of the selected college will appear on the screen
    • Step 6: Click on the download button and print a hardcopy of it for future use

  • 19 Jul, 2023 03:33 PM IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2023 Information Bulletin Released

    The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a detailed information bulletin and a complete list of participating colleges for medical counselling on the official website  - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check the list of medical colleges or institutions, profiles, bond policy and list of centres issuing disability certificates provided online.

    Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2023 Information Bulletin, List of Participating Colleges Released, Check Details Here

     

  • 19 Jul, 2023 03:00 PM IST

    NEET Counselling 2023 Dates

    The Medical Council Committee has released the schedule for NEET UG counselling. As per the given schedule, the counselling registration for the first round will start on July 20, 2023. All the qualified candidates can participate in counselling rounds by registering online at mcc.nic.in.

    Check the NEET UG Round 1 Counselling Dates below:

    NEET Events

    Dates

    NEET UG Registration 

    July 20 to 25, 2023 (upto 12 pm)

    NEET Choice filling/Locking

    July 22 to 26, 2023 (upto 11.55 pm)
    Choice-locking - 3 pm to 11.55 pm of July 26

    NEET Seat allotment

    July 27 to 28, 2023

    NEET UG counselling provisional result

    July 29, 2023

    Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal

    July 30, 2023

    Reporting/ Joining

    July 30 to August 1, 2023

    Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC

    August 5 to 6, 2023
     

  • 19 Jul, 2023 02:30 PM IST

    How to register for NEET Counselling 2023 online?

    Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to register for the NEET undergraduate counselling in online mode. 

    Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in

    Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link to register for the NEET UG counselling 

    Step 3: Now, enter the details such as NEET roll number, password and security pin

    Step 4: Enter all the necessary details such as their name, registration number, personal details, academic details and other details in the provided space

    Step 5: Make the online payment of registration fees and then submit

    Step 6: Take a printout of the registration confirmation page for future use


  • 19 Jul, 2023 02:00 PM IST

    NEET Counselling 2023 Fees

    Medical aspirants who are appearing for the NEET counselling need to make the payment of the prescribed amount of the registration fee. Check the category-wise fee details below:

    Category

    Fee (in Rs)

    Non-refundable fee

    15 percent AIQ/ Central Universities

    General

    Rs 1,000

    SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD

    Rs 500

    Deemed Universities

    All categories

    Rs 5,000

    Refundable tuition fee

    15 percent AIQ/ Central Universities

    General

    Rs 10,000

    SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD

    Rs 5,000

    Deemed Universities

    All categories

    Rs 2,00,000

  • 19 Jul, 2023 01:35 PM IST

    NEET Counselling 2023 Documents Required

    Candidates are required to upload the below-given documents in the NEET UG counselling registration form to complete the registrations.

    NEET 2023 Admit Card

    NEET Scorecard or Rank Letter

    Class 10th certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)

    Class 12th certificate and mark sheet

    Govt-issued ID proofs (Aadhaar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)

    Eight passport-size photographs of the candidate

    Caste Certificate (if required)

    PwD Certificate (if required)

    Provisional Allotment Letter

  • 19 Jul, 2023 01:02 PM IST

    Who is eligible to participate in NEET Counselling 2023?

    In order to participate in the counselling process for admission to top MBBS colleges, candidates are required to fulfil the below-given eligibility criteria:

    • They must qualify for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 exam

    • They must be registered on the official portal of MCC

    • All candidates, including candidates from the UT of J&K, can participate in the counselling for AIQ seats and deemed universities

  • 19 Jul, 2023 01:01 PM IST

    NEET Counselling 2023

    The NEET UG counselling for the academic year 2023 to be held for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC (only Registration Part) & IP University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and BSc Nursing (only 8 Central Institutes). Some of the states have started the state-wise NEET UG counselling registrations. 


  • 19 Jul, 2023 12:58 PM IST

    NEET UG Counselling 2023 Highlights

    Candidates can check the table for the overview of NEET UG counselling: 

    Particulars

    Overview 

    Conducting Body

    Medical Counselling Committee

    Counselling Website

    mcc.nic.in

    Mode of NEET Counselling

    Online

    Types of NEET Counselling

    Central and States

    Types of Seat Quota for NEET Counselling

    All India Quota (AIQ)

    State Quota (AQ)

    Ratio of Seat Types of NEET Counselling

    AIQ: 15% of Govt Seats, 100% of Deemed and Central University seats, ESIC, AFMC, AIIMS and JIPMER seats

    State Quota: 85% of Govt seats, 100% of private seats of the state

    Institutes Participating in NEET UG Counselling

    All government and private medical, dental and certain nursing colleges

