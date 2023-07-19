NEET Counselling 2023 LIVE Updates: Check NEET UG Counselling Registration Date, Fees, Official Website at mcc.nic.in

NEET 2023 Counselling Registration: MCC will start the counselling registrations of NEET UG for all qualified candidates tomorrow: July 20, 2023, at mcc.nic.in. Once the NEET UG counselling starts, candidates can register, fill in the choice of course and colleges and pay the registration fee. Get latest updates on medical counselling schedule, dates etc.
NEET Counselling 2023 Registration Schedule and Important Date: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the counselling registrations for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 for all the rounds tomorrow: July 20, 2023, in online mode. Qualified NEET undergraduate candidates who have secured category-wise cutoff scores can register for the counselling process. The registration process for centralised counselling can be done online from the official website: mcc.nic.in.
MCC has released the NEET counselling schedule for MBBS aspirants online. As per the released schedule, the examination authority will start the registration and payment of round 1 from July 20 till July 25, 2023, and the choice locking facility will be held between July 22 and 26, 2023. The processing of round 1 seat allotment will be on July 28 and 20, 2023, after which the result will be announced on July 29, 2023.
The National Testing Agency announced the NEET result 2023 on June 13. A total of 11,45,976 candidates qualified for the medical entrance exam this year. Highest from Uttar Pradesh (1,39,961) followed by Maharashtra (1,31,008). According to the reports, 56.21% of candidates who appeared in the NEET 2023 passed the medical entrance exam.
19 Jul, 2023 06:45 PM IST
Candidates can check the NEET UG round 1 counselling process below:
Main counselling registration which will include payment of a non-refundable registration fee and refundable security deposit
Exercising of Choices and Locking of choices on all days
Process of Seat Allotment Round-1
Publication of the result of Round-1 on the MCC website
Uploading of essential certificates after the declaration of the result
Physical Reporting with original documents at the allotted Medical/Dental College against round 1
19 Jul, 2023 06:15 PM IST
As per the Ordinance, Jamia has its own reservation policy for admission to various programs of the University including the eligibility conditions for internal candidate seats
19 Jul, 2023 05:49 PM IST
The reservation policy of the Central Government for the NEET-UG Counselling in All India Quota is as follows:
|
Category
|
Percentage (%)
|
SC
|
15%
|
ST
|
7.5%
|
OBC - (Non-Creamy Layer) as per the Central OBC list
|
27%
|
EWS - as per Central Government norms
|
10%
|
PwD - Horizontal Reservation as per NMC norms
|
5%
19 Jul, 2023 05:30 PM IST
Directorate of Medical Education, Tripura has released the NEET 2023 merit list. A total of 4701 candidates are included in the merit list. Candidates can download the merit list from the official website - dme.tripura.gov.in.
19 Jul, 2023 05:00 PM IST
Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the round 1 counselling schedule for MBBS, and BDS programmes. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the dates from the official website: bfuhs.ac.in.
19 Jul, 2023 04:45 PM IST
According to NIRF Medical College Rankings, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi (AIIMS Delhi) has secured first place. Check the list of top 10 colleges below:
|
Ranks
|
College Name
|
1
|
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi
|
2
|
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
|
3
|
Christian Medical College, Vellore
|
4
|
National Institute of Mental Health & Neuro Sciences, Bangalore
|
5
|
Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education & Research, Puducherry
|
6
|
Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham
|
7
|
Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Sciences
|
8
|
Banaras Hindu University
|
9
|
Kasturba Medical College, Manipal
|
10
|
Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology
19 Jul, 2023 04:30 PM IST
As per the revised information bulletin, 15% of seats will be contributed by the Delhi University to All India Quota. For the rest 85% of the seats, candidates who have studied 11th and 12th grade in Delhi NCT are eligible for a State Quota of 85% in Delhi University.
19 Jul, 2023 04:15 PM IST
There will be four rounds of counselling i.e. Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 & Stray Vacancy Round to be conducted by MCC in online mode. Check the image below:
19 Jul, 2023 04:00 PM IST
Candidates can search the NEET UG participating institute's information by entering the required details in the login window at mcc.nic.in. Check the steps given below:
19 Jul, 2023 03:33 PM IST
The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released a detailed information bulletin and a complete list of participating colleges for medical counselling on the official website - mcc.nic.in. Candidates can check the list of medical colleges or institutions, profiles, bond policy and list of centres issuing disability certificates provided online.
19 Jul, 2023 03:00 PM IST
The Medical Council Committee has released the schedule for NEET UG counselling. As per the given schedule, the counselling registration for the first round will start on July 20, 2023. All the qualified candidates can participate in counselling rounds by registering online at mcc.nic.in.
Check the NEET UG Round 1 Counselling Dates below:
|
NEET Events
|
Dates
|
NEET UG Registration
|
July 20 to 25, 2023 (upto 12 pm)
|
NEET Choice filling/Locking
|
July 22 to 26, 2023 (upto 11.55 pm)
|
NEET Seat allotment
|
July 27 to 28, 2023
|
NEET UG counselling provisional result
|
July 29, 2023
|
Uploading of documents by the candidates on MCC portal
|
July 30, 2023
|
Reporting/ Joining
|
July 30 to August 1, 2023
|
Verification of Joined candidates Data by institutes Sharing of data by MCC
|
August 5 to 6, 2023
19 Jul, 2023 02:30 PM IST
Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to register for the NEET undergraduate counselling in online mode.
Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the direct link to register for the NEET UG counselling
Step 3: Now, enter the details such as NEET roll number, password and security pin
Step 4: Enter all the necessary details such as their name, registration number, personal details, academic details and other details in the provided space
Step 5: Make the online payment of registration fees and then submit
Step 6: Take a printout of the registration confirmation page for future use
19 Jul, 2023 02:00 PM IST
Medical aspirants who are appearing for the NEET counselling need to make the payment of the prescribed amount of the registration fee. Check the category-wise fee details below:
|
Category
|
Fee (in Rs)
|
Non-refundable fee
|
15 percent AIQ/ Central Universities
|
General
|
Rs 1,000
|
SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD
|
Rs 500
|
Deemed Universities
|
All categories
|
Rs 5,000
|
Refundable tuition fee
|
15 percent AIQ/ Central Universities
|
General
|
Rs 10,000
|
SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD
|
Rs 5,000
|
Deemed Universities
|
All categories
|
Rs 2,00,000
19 Jul, 2023 01:35 PM IST
Candidates are required to upload the below-given documents in the NEET UG counselling registration form to complete the registrations.
NEET 2023 Admit Card
NEET Scorecard or Rank Letter
Class 10th certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)
Class 12th certificate and mark sheet
Govt-issued ID proofs (Aadhaar/PAN Card/Driving License/Passport)
Eight passport-size photographs of the candidate
Caste Certificate (if required)
PwD Certificate (if required)
Provisional Allotment Letter
19 Jul, 2023 01:02 PM IST
In order to participate in the counselling process for admission to top MBBS colleges, candidates are required to fulfil the below-given eligibility criteria:
They must qualify for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2023 exam
They must be registered on the official portal of MCC
All candidates, including candidates from the UT of J&K, can participate in the counselling for AIQ seats and deemed universities
19 Jul, 2023 01:01 PM IST
The NEET UG counselling for the academic year 2023 to be held for 15% AIQ, 100% Deemed Universities, Central Universities (Delhi University, AMU & BHU including Institutional/ Domicile Quota), ESIC, AFMC (only Registration Part) & IP University (VMMC & SJH AND ABVIMS & RML& ESIC Dental, Delhi (15% AIQ + 85% Institutional Quota ) 100% AIIMS, 100% JIPMER and BSc Nursing (only 8 Central Institutes). Some of the states have started the state-wise NEET UG counselling registrations.
19 Jul, 2023 12:58 PM IST
Candidates can check the table for the overview of NEET UG counselling:
|
Particulars
|
Overview
|
Conducting Body
|
Medical Counselling Committee
|
Counselling Website
|
mcc.nic.in
|
Mode of NEET Counselling
|
Online
|
Types of NEET Counselling
|
Central and States
|
Types of Seat Quota for NEET Counselling
|
All India Quota (AIQ)
State Quota (AQ)
|
Ratio of Seat Types of NEET Counselling
|
AIQ: 15% of Govt Seats, 100% of Deemed and Central University seats, ESIC, AFMC, AIIMS and JIPMER seats
State Quota: 85% of Govt seats, 100% of private seats of the state
|
Institutes Participating in NEET UG Counselling
|
All government and private medical, dental and certain nursing colleges