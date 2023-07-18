NEET UG counselling registration 2023 to start on July 20, know choice filling process here

NEET UG Counselling 2023: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will begin the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) counselling registration in two days. Those who qualified for NEET UG can get admission to MBBS, BDS and other medical courses by participating in the counselling process for further selection.

As per the recently released schedule, the MCC NEET UG counselling application form will be available at the official website: mcc.nic.in, on July 20. Before beginning the procedure, the MCC urged the candidates to understand the counselling process rules and regulations. To be considered for a seat, they must complete the NEET UG application, fill in choices and pay the prescribed fee after enrolling.

Seats Available For MCC NEET UG Counselling 2023

The AIQ for NEET UG counselling will include the details as mentioned in the table. Also, candidates from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will be eligible for inclusion in the 15% All India Quota seats for NEET UG counselling:

All India Quota seats MBBS/ BDS Seats of States 15% MBBS/ BDS Seats of BHU OPEN 100% AIIMS Open seats 100% MBBS Seats of AIIMS across India JIPMER Open (Puducherry/ Karaikal) AMU Open All India Quota seats of DU/ I.P University (VMMC/ ABVIMS/ESIC Dental) 15% Jamia Open seats- Faculty of Dentistry (Jamia Milia Islamia) All India Quota Seats of ESIC 15%

How to fill choices for NEET UG counselling 2023?

As per MCC released notice, “A tentative list may be prepared first as per your preference of colleges, before attempting to fill choices on-line.” Only registered candidates can fill their choices for NEET counselling:

Step 1: Go to the official website: mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, register by entering asked credentials

Step 3: Login using the credentials generated

Step 4: Check the list of available medical colleges, seats and courses

Step 5: Select and prioritise the preference of MBBS colleges and courses

Step 6: Lock the choices made before the last date

