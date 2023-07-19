NEET UG Counselling 2023 Information Bulletin, List of Participating Colleges Released, Check Details Here

NEET UG 2023 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will start the counselling registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG tomorrow: July 20, 2023, in online mode. As per the recent updates, the counselling committee has released the detailed information bulletin and a complete list of participating colleges for medical counselling on the official website - mcc.nic.in.

Medical aspirants who have qualified for the NEET exam 2023 to get admission into MBBS and BDS programmes can register themselves for the NEET counselling by filling out the registration form, once available. Candidates can check the list of medical colleges or institutions, profiles, bond policy and list of centres issuing disability certificates provided online.

As per the counselling schedule, the MCC will conduct the NEET UG counselling in four rounds i.e. rounds 1, 2, mop-up round and stray vacancy round. In order to participate in the counselling rounds, candidates are required to fulfil the eligibility criteria as per NMC norms.

NEET Counselling 2023 List of Medical Colleges - Direct Link

How to search for details of NEET UG participating institutes online?

Candidates can search the NEET UG participating institute's information by entering the required details. They can check the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Go to the official portal of MCC - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the participate institute details link available on the homepage

Step 3: A new login window will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the necessary details such as type of institute, institutes and programme name, then submit

Step 5: The institute's profile and bond of the selected college will appear on the screen

Step 6: Click on the download button and print a hardcopy of it for future use

Check the NEET UG Counselling 2023 Information Bulletin - Direct Link (PDF file)

How to register for NEET Counselling 2023 online?

Eligible and interested candidates can register for the NEET undergraduate counselling in online mode. They can follow the steps given below to know how to fill out the registration form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of MCC - mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to register for the NEET UG counselling available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the NEET Roll Number, Password and Security Pin

Step 4: Fill out all the required details such as their name, registration number, personal details, academic details and other details as asked

Step 5: Make the payment of fees, submit the details and take a printout of it for future use

