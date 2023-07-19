CUET PG 2023 Final Answer Key Out, Results Expected Soon

CUET PG Final Answer Key Out: The wait for the CUET PG final answer key is over as the National Testing Agency has released the CUET PG 2023 final answer key on the official website. Students who have appeared for the CUET PG entrance can visit the official website to check the answer key.

The CUET PG final answer key has been released based on the suggestions and feedback given by students after the release of the provisional answer key. Candidates were given time from July 13 to 16, 2023 to raise objections on the answer key. With the announcement of the final answer key, the CUET PG results are expected soon.

Candidates can check the CUET PG final answer key on the official website - cuet.nta.nic.in. A direct link to check the answer key pdf is also available here.

CUET PG Final Answer Key - Click Here

How to Check CUET PG Final Answer Key

As mentioned, the CUET PG final answer key has been released in the form of a pdf document. Candidates can check the final answer key by following the steps provided here.

Step 1: Visit the CUET PG official website

Step 2: Click on the final answer key link on the homepage

Step 3: The final answer key pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the answer key for further reference

As per reports, a total of 562 questions have been dropped from all papers combined. Based on the marking scheme if a question is dropped full marks will be awarded to the candidate irrespective of whether the question has been attempted. With the help of the final answer key and the question paper and response sheet issued earlier, candidates can calculate their estimated marks.

