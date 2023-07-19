Tripura NEET 2023 Merit List Released at dme.tripura.gov.in; Counselling Begins Soon

Tripura NEET 2023 Merit List: The Directorate of Medical Education, Tripura has released the NEET 2023 merit list. A total of 4701 candidates are included in the merit list. These candidates belong to Tripura state domicile and had appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam conducted on May 7, 2023.

As per the latest updates, DME will soon release the notification regarding Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2023 registration on the official website. Along with this, the seat matrix, information bulletin, and complete schedule will be released. Shortlisted candidates will be granted admission to MBBS, BDS, BHMS, BAMS, and BASLP courses under the 85 percent State Quota seats vis counselling.

DME Tripura Merit List 2023 PDF Click Here

How to Check Tripura NEET 2023 Merit List?

Candidates can follow the below steps to access the list:

Step 1: Visit the official website: dme.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on Tripura NEET UG 2023 merit list link available

Step 3: Press Ctrl+ F and search your name

Step 4: Download the PDF for future reference

Details Mentioned on Tripura NEET 2023 Merit List

Check out the mandatory details that are mentioned merit list:

Candidate Name

Roll Number

NEET UG 2023 Score

NEET UG 2023 Rank

Category

PWD Status

Tripura NEET UG Merit List 2023: How Many Candidates Qualify?

The NEET 2023 merit list for Tripura comprises all the candidates who took the exam, and among them, 2,334 candidates have successfully qualified. Securing a remarkable score of 690 and a rank of 786, Rajdipa Sutradhar has emerged as the state topper.

