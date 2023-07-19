  1. Home
Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule Out for Round 1; Check Dates, Seat Matrix Here

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 schedule for Round 1 is out now. Check the important dates and seat matrix for MBBS and BDS courses in Punjab medical colleges on the official BFUHS website. Register before July 20, 2023, and make your college choices from July 26 to July 30, 2023, for a chance to secure your preferred course.

Updated: Jul 19, 2023 11:36 IST
Punjab NEET UG counselling 2023: The Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) has released the round 1 counselling schedule for MBBS, and BDS courses. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check out the dates on the official website: bfuhs.ac.in.

BFUHS has started the registration process for Punjab MBBS admission 2023 through the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test - undergraduate (NEET UG 2023) score. The last date to register for counselling is July 20, 2023. The choice filling facility will be opened on July 26, 2023, and the link will be active till July 30, 2023. 

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Instructions for Choice-Filling

During the choice-filling period, students will have to select their preferred medical college and course. The seat allocation for MBBS and BDS admission in Punjab medical colleges participating in the counselling process will be made based on the NEET UG ranks 2023, choices filled by the candidates, seat availability, and the past year's cut-off trends.

Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2023 Schedule

Candidates can check out the important dates below:

Particulars

Dates

Choice filling for 1st round of online counselling

July 26 to July 30

Processing of seat allotment

July 31 to August 1

Seat allotment

August 3

Last date for submission of objections in provisional allotment list

August 5 up to 4 PM

In case there is any change in provisional allotment after considering objections,

August 5

Reporting by candidates to the respective provisionally allotted colleges and deposition of six months tuition fee through University Payment Gateway

August 5 to 8

Punjab Medical Colleges: Seat Matrix for MBBS

Check out the seat matrix for MBBS here:

College Name

MBBS seats

Sri Guru Ram Das Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Amritsar

150

Govt. Medical College, Sangrur Road, Patiala

225

Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Sadiq Road, Faridkot

125

Dayanand Medical College, Civil Lines, Ludhiana

100

Christian Medical College & Hospital, Ludhiana

75

Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences, Garha Road, Jalandhar

150

Gian Sagar Medical College and Hospital, Patiala

150

Adesh Institute of Medical Sciences & Research, Bhatinda

150

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Bhatinda

50

Govt. Medical College, Majitha Road, Amritsar

250

