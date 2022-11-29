HP Govt School Principal announces Free Air, Rail trips for Exam Toppers

In Himachal Pradesh, a government school principal announced free air, rail, and road trips to toppers of different classes. Sandeep Sharma, Principal of the Government Senior Secondary School in Balag will provide funds for the trips. The village is located on Kotkhai-Solan road, which is about 60 km from Shimla.

As per the media reports, toppers of the 11th and 12th standards will be offered an air trip to either Chandigarh or Dharmshala, whereas those students who will top in classes 9 and 10 will be given an opportunity to travel to Delhi by Kalka-New Delhi Shatabdi Express. Further, those securing maximum marks in classes 6, 7, and 8 will be taken on a road trip to Chandigarh.

Details on the Free travel offered

Sandeep Sharma, the principal of a govt school in HP, mentions that this initiative will motivate the students to strive harder in their studies. This opportunity will not only be considered as a reward given to school students but will also cheer them up.

Mr. Sharma considers that this offer can give students the right kind of exposure as many of them have not yet travelled to big cities. According to him, sponsoring trips is a better idea than conferring cash prizes as the students will have the chance to visit the places and learn new things and new cultures.

Free travel offered by the government school principal has inspired the school students and they are now studying more for their upcoming exams. This opportunity will boost their confidence. It has also been reported that Mr. Sharma had spent Rs. 10 lakh on the renovation of the Government Senior Secondary School in Cheog village. The main idea behind this was to create healthy competition among school students.

Also Read: Maharashtra NEET UG Counselling 2022 Reporting for Round 2 Ends Today, Check List of Documents Here