Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links
News

HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2025 Dates OUT; Starts From July 22

HPBOSE Compartment Exams 2025 date and time: The Himachal Pradesh Board, called HPBOSE, has released the HP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025 schedule. Students who are preparing to appear for the supplementary exams can check the detailed HPBOSE Compartment exam schedule on the official website at hpbose.org. The compartment exams are held for the students who wish to improve their scores they got in the main HPBOSE exams 2025. Candidates are required to carry their admit card to the exam centre in order to sit for the exams.

Laavanya Negi
ByLaavanya Negi
Jul 14, 2025, 12:36 IST
HPBOSE Compartment Exam 2025 dates released.
HPBOSE Compartment Exam 2025 dates released.
Register for Result Updates

HPBOSE Compartment Exams 2025 date sheet: The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, Dharamshala (HPBOSE) has released the HP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025 date and time. Students who are preparing to appear for the supplementary exams can check the detailed HPBOSE Compartment exam schedule on the official website at hpbose.org

The exams will be held in exam centres across the state of Himachal Pradesh from 8:45 AM to 12 PM. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card and photo ID proof with them to sit for the exams. Students are advised to report to their respective exam centres approximately 30 minutes before the exam time.

HPBOSE Compartment Exam 2025 Overview 

The following table contains the important details related to HP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025 schedule:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

HP Board Compartment Examination 

Board name 

Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, Dharamshala (HPBOSE)

Academic year

2025-26

Official website 

hpbose.org

State 

Himachal Pradesh 

Class(es) 

10

12

Exam dates 

Class 10: July 22 - 29, 2025

Class 12: July 22 - 28, 2025

Exam shift 

8:45 AM - 12 PM

How to Check HP Board Compartment Exam 2025 Schedule?

Candidates who wish to improve their scores will need to follow the given steps on the official website to check their HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Compartment exam 2025 date and time:

  1. Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Examinations’ tab
  3. From the dropdown menu, click on ‘Date Sheets’
  4. You will be redirected to a new page
  5. Select your desired class from the following two links: 
    1. Date Sheet 12th Class Jul 2025
    2. Date Sheet 10th Class Jul 2025
  6. The HPBOSE Compartment Exam schedule will appear
  7. Check the dates and download for future use

Related Stories

HP Board Class 10 Compartment Exam Date 2025 

The following table contains the dates of HPBOSE Class 10 Compartment exams 2025:

Exam Date

Subject

July 22, 2025

Sanskrit

Punjabi

Urdu

July 23, 2025

Hindi

July 24, 2025

Science and Technology

July 25, 2025

Social Science 

July 26, 2025

English

July 28, 2025

Mathematics

July 29, 2025

Art

Computer Science

Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)(NSQF)

Tourism & Hospitality (NSQF)

Telecom (NSQF)

Economics

Human Ecology and Family Science (H.Sc)

HP Board Class 12 Compartment Exam Date 2025 

The following table contains the dates of HPBOSE Class 10 Compartment exams 2025:

Exam Date

Subject

July 22, 2025

English

July 23, 2025

Economics

Hindi

Physics

July 24, 2025

Accountancy

Chemistry

History

July 25, 2025

Biology

Business Studies

Mathematics

July 26, 2025

Political Science

Urdu

Sanskrit

Sociology

July 28, 2025

Physical Education

Computer Science (Information Practices)

Information Technology Enabled Services(NSQF)

Beauty & Wellness (NSQF)

Direct Link: HPBOSE Class 10 Compartment Datesheet 2025

Direct Link: HPBOSE Class 12 Compartment Datesheet 2025

Students are advised to carry their admit card to the exam centre for the HP Board class 10, 12 compartment exams.

For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News