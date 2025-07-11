HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2025 Dates OUT; Starts From July 22

HPBOSE Compartment Exams 2025 date sheet: The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, Dharamshala (HPBOSE) has released the HP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025 date and time. Students who are preparing to appear for the supplementary exams can check the detailed HPBOSE Compartment exam schedule on the official website at hpbose.org.
The exams will be held in exam centres across the state of Himachal Pradesh from 8:45 AM to 12 PM. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card and photo ID proof with them to sit for the exams. Students are advised to report to their respective exam centres approximately 30 minutes before the exam time.
HPBOSE Compartment Exam 2025 Overview
The following table contains the important details related to HP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025 schedule:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
HP Board Compartment Examination
|
Board name
|
Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, Dharamshala (HPBOSE)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
hpbose.org
|
State
|
Himachal Pradesh
|
Class(es)
|
10
12
|
Exam dates
|
Class 10: July 22 - 29, 2025
Class 12: July 22 - 28, 2025
|
Exam shift
|
8:45 AM - 12 PM
How to Check HP Board Compartment Exam 2025 Schedule?
Candidates who wish to improve their scores will need to follow the given steps on the official website to check their HPBOSE Class 10, 12 Compartment exam 2025 date and time:
- Visit the official website of HPBOSE at hpbose.org
- On the homepage, click on ‘Examinations’ tab
- From the dropdown menu, click on ‘Date Sheets’
- You will be redirected to a new page
- Select your desired class from the following two links:
- Date Sheet 12th Class Jul 2025
- Date Sheet 10th Class Jul 2025
- The HPBOSE Compartment Exam schedule will appear
- Check the dates and download for future use
Related Stories
HP Board Class 10 Compartment Exam Date 2025
The following table contains the dates of HPBOSE Class 10 Compartment exams 2025:
|
Exam Date
|
Subject
|
July 22, 2025
|
Sanskrit
Punjabi
Urdu
|
July 23, 2025
|
Hindi
|
July 24, 2025
|
Science and Technology
|
July 25, 2025
|
Social Science
|
July 26, 2025
|
English
|
July 28, 2025
|
Mathematics
|
July 29, 2025
|
Art
Computer Science
Information Technology Enabled Services (ITES)(NSQF)
Tourism & Hospitality (NSQF)
Telecom (NSQF)
Economics
Human Ecology and Family Science (H.Sc)
HP Board Class 12 Compartment Exam Date 2025
The following table contains the dates of HPBOSE Class 10 Compartment exams 2025:
|
Exam Date
|
Subject
|
July 22, 2025
|
English
|
July 23, 2025
|
Economics
Hindi
Physics
|
July 24, 2025
|
Accountancy
Chemistry
History
|
July 25, 2025
|
Biology
Business Studies
Mathematics
|
July 26, 2025
|
Political Science
Urdu
Sanskrit
Sociology
|
July 28, 2025
|
Physical Education
Computer Science (Information Practices)
Information Technology Enabled Services(NSQF)
Beauty & Wellness (NSQF)
Direct Link: HPBOSE Class 10 Compartment Datesheet 2025
Direct Link: HPBOSE Class 12 Compartment Datesheet 2025
Students are advised to carry their admit card to the exam centre for the HP Board class 10, 12 compartment exams.
For latest education news, follow Jagran Josh.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation