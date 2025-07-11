HPBOSE Class 10th, 12th Compartment Exams 2025 Dates OUT; Starts From July 22

HPBOSE Compartment Exams 2025 date sheet: The Himachal Pradesh School Education Board, Dharamshala (HPBOSE) has released the HP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025 date and time. Students who are preparing to appear for the supplementary exams can check the detailed HPBOSE Compartment exam schedule on the official website at hpbose.org.

The exams will be held in exam centres across the state of Himachal Pradesh from 8:45 AM to 12 PM. Candidates are advised to carry their admit card and photo ID proof with them to sit for the exams. Students are advised to report to their respective exam centres approximately 30 minutes before the exam time.

HPBOSE Compartment Exam 2025 Overview

The following table contains the important details related to HP Board Class 10, 12 Compartment Exam 2025 schedule: