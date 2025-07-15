Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET Result 2025 Declared, Download at hpbose.org

HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET Result 2025 have been released on the official website on July 15, 2025. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the link given here.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 16, 2025, 10:56 IST
HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET Result 2025: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) announced the HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET 2025 results on July 5, 2025. Students who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the link on the official website. To check the HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET result 2025 candidates are required to visit the official website and login using the roll number or application number. Candidates can also download their results through the link available here.

HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET 2025 - Click Here

HPBOSE D.El.Ed CET Result 2025 - Steps to Check

The HPBOSE D.El.Ed results 2025 is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website HPBOSE

Step 2: Click on the D.El.Ed result 2025 link

Step 3: Login using the roll number or application number

Step 4: The D.El.Ed results will be displayed

Step 5: Download the result for further reference

Also Read: Manipur HSLC Supplementary Result 2025: BSEM Declared Class 10 Compartment Result on manresults.nic.in

 

