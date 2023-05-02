ICAI CA Final Exam 2023 Commences Today, Get Admit Card Link Here

ICAI CA Final Exam 2023: As per the official schedule, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the CA Final Exams 2023 today i.e. May 2, 2023. Candidates who are going to take the exam must keep the important protocols in mind. The authorities will conclude the exams on May 17, 2023. They can check out the admit card link and exam dates here.

Candidates appearing for the ICAI CA Final Exam 2023 must carry the admit card to the examination hall. Otherwise, they shall not be granted entry inside. CA Final is divided into two groups i.e. Group 1 and 2. Exams for Group 1 will take place between May 2 and May 9, 2023. Whereas, the Group 2 exams will be held from May 11 to May 17, 2023.

ICAI CA Final Exam 2023 Dates

Date Exam May 2, 2023 Group I paper 1 May 4, 2023 Group I paper 2 May 7, 2023 Group I paper 3 May 9, 2023 Group I paper 4 May 11, 2023 Group II paper 5 May 13, 2023 Group II paper 6 May 15, 2023 Group II paper 7 May 17, 2023 Group II paper 8

ICAI CA Final 2023 Admit Card- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Download ICAI CA Final Exam 2023 Admit Card?

Eligible candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to download the admission ticket-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on icai.org

Step 3: Now, go to Examination May/June from student section

Step 4: Click on CA Final Admit Card May 2023 link

Step 5: Enter the required details

Step 6: The hall ticket will appear on the screen

Step 7: Download it and take a few printouts for future reference

