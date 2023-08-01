ICAI CA Foundation Result Expected Soon, Check Tentative Date Here

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India is expected to announce the ICAI CA Foundation result soon. According to reports, the ICAI CA foundation exam results will be announced on August 8, 2023. Candidates who have appeared for the June 2023 CA foundation exams can visit the official website to check the results.

The announcement regarding the release of the ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 results was made by CA Rajesh Sharma, former central council member of ICAI. According to the announcement, the ICAI CA result will be announced by August 8, 2023.

Beloved CA Students,@theicai CA Foundation Results will probably be announced on 8th August, Tuesday around noon.



Getting several calls since morning to enquire about the date.

My prayers for success of our students. BEST WISHES. — CA. Rajesh Sharma (@RajeshSharmaBJP) August 1, 2023

The ICAI CA Foundation June 2023 exam will be announced on the official website, icai.org. To check the results candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the registration number, application number, and password in the link provided.

The ICAI CA foundation exam was conducted in June 2023. The exams were held from June 24 to 30, 2023. Students had to attempt four papers, namely

Principles and practice of accounting, business laws, business correspondence, and reporting,

Business mathematics, logical reasoning, and statistics,

Business economics

Business and commercial knowledge

Steps to Check ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023

The ICAI CA Foundation result 2023 will be announced in the coming days. Candidates who have appeared for the ICAI CA foundation exams can follow the steps given here to check their results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI CA

Step 2: Click on the CA foundation result link

Step 3: Enter the login credentials

Step 4: The CA foundation result will be declared

Step 5: Download the CA foundation result for further reference

