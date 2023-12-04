ICAI CA Inter, Final Result 2023 Dates Announced, Check Date and Time Here

  1. Home
The Institute of Chartered Accountants will announce the intermediate and final November 2023 results in January 2024. Check date and schedule here.

Updated: Dec 4, 2023 10:15 IST
ICAI CA November Result 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will soon release the ICAI CA Inter and Final November 2023 results. According to the notification available, the CA Intermediate and Final Result 2023 will be released between January 5 and 10, 2024. Those who appeared for the November 2023 exams can check their results on the official website.

The ICAI CA Intermediate and Final results will be announced on the official website - icai.org. Candidates must also note that an official notification regarding the date and time for the announcement of the CA Inter and Final result will be made on the official website soon. To check the results, students are required to visit the official website and log in using their registration number. 

How to Check ICAI CA Inter and Final Result 2023

The ICAI CA intermediate and final exams were conducted in November 2023. To check the results of the intermediate and final exams, students can follow the steps available here.

Step 1: Visit the ICAI CA official website

Step 2: Click on the CA Intermediate/ Final result link

Step 3: Enter the registration number in the link provided

Step 4: The intermediate/ final result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the result for further reference

Along with the results, ICAI will also be releasing the list of students who topped the intermediate and final exams. Candidates will be able to download the official ICAI CA Inter and Final exam scorecard through the link provided on the official website. 

