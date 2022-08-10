ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Applications Released, Apply at icaiexam.icai.org, Get Direct Link Here

ICAI CA Inter and Final Exam Applications: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA final and Intermediate examinations for the November 2022 session. ICAI will be conducting the ICAI CA Intermediate Group 1 examinations on November 2, 4, 6, and 9 and the Group 1 Final exams will be conducted on November 1, 3, 5, and 7. The Group 2 Intermediate exams will be conducted on November 11, 13, 15, and 17 and Group 2 Final exams will be conducted on November 10, 12, 14, and 16.

Candidates interested in appearing for the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Examinations can visit the official website of ICAI to complete the registration and application process. The last date for students to submit the applications is August 31, 2022. However candidates can also submit the applications until September 7, 2022 with a late fee.

ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Applications 2022

To apply for ICAI CA Intermediate and Final examinations candidates can follow the steps provided below.

ICAI CA Registrations

To appear for the Intermediate and Final Examinations students are first required to visit the official website and click on the Login-New Registration link provided. Candidates can now enter the details as mentioned in the registration portal and move on ti the application process.

ICAI CA Applications

After completing the registrations, students will be able to complete the application process. Students must make sure that they enter all the relevant data in the application for. Students are also required to upload all necessary documents and certificates.

ICAI CA Application Fee

The application fee for the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Examinations are required to be submitted along with the application fee. The link to submit the application fee will be available after students upload documents in the applications.

Also Read: NEET 2022 Answer Key to Release This Week?: Here's Latest Updates on NEET UG Answer Key Release Date