ICAI CA Inter, Final Exam 2025 Revised Schedule Out for Kathmandu, Check Datesheet Here

Key Points
- ICAI CA Intermediate and Final September 2025 revised schedule for Kathmandu
- Exams to be held from October 5 to 11, 2025
- Admit cards already issued will remain valid for rescheduled exams
ICAI CA September 2025: ICAI has announced the revised schedule for the CA Intermediate and Final exams to be held in September 2025 in Kathmandu. According to the official notification shared, the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations in Kathmandu City (Nepal) will now be held from October 5 to 11, 2025.
ICAI CA September 2025: Revised Schedule for Kathmandu
|Examination
|Revised Date
|Previous Date
|Intermediate Examination (Group I) Paper – 3, Taxation
|October 5, 2025
|September 9, 2025
|Final Examination (Group II) Paper – 4, Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation
|October 6, 2025
|September 10, 2025
|Intermediate Examination (Group II) Paper – 4, Cost and Management Accounting
|October 7, 2025
|September 11, 2025
|Final Examination (Group II) Paper – 5, Indirect Tax Laws
|October 8, 2025
|September 12, 2025
|Intermediate Examination (Group II) Paper – 5, Auditing and Ethics
|October 9, 2025
|September 13, 2025
|Final Examination (Group II) Paper – 6, Integrated Business Solutions
|October 10, 2025
|September 14, 2025
|Intermediate Examination (Group II) Paper – 6, Financial Management and Strategic Management
|October 11, 2025
|September 15, 2025
ICAI CA September 2025 Exam Schedule for Kathmandu: Venue and Time
As per the details provided in the official notification, the rescheduled examinations will be held at the same examination centre i.e. D. A. V Sushil Kedia Vishwa Bharati Higher Sec. School, Jawalakhel, Lalitpur, KATHMANDU - NEPAL and at the same timings i.e., 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (IST) except for CA Final Paper-6, the timing of which shall be 2.00 PM to 6.00 PM (IST).
It must also be noted that the revised Admit Card already released will be valid for the rescheduled exams.
