ICAI CA Inter, Final Exam 2025 Revised Schedule Out for Kathmandu, Check Datesheet Here

ICAI CA September 2025: ICAI has announced the revised schedule for the CA Intermediate and Final exams to be held in September 2025 in Kathmandu. According to the official notification shared, the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations in Kathmandu City (Nepal) will now be held from October 5 to 11, 2025.

ICAI CA September 2025 Exam Schedule for Kathmandu: Venue and Time

As per the details provided in the official notification, the rescheduled examinations will be held at the same examination centre i.e. D. A. V Sushil Kedia Vishwa Bharati Higher Sec. School, Jawalakhel, Lalitpur, KATHMANDU - NEPAL and at the same timings i.e., 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (IST) except for CA Final Paper-6, the timing of which shall be 2.00 PM to 6.00 PM (IST).

It must also be noted that the revised Admit Card already released will be valid for the rescheduled exams.