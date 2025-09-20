RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
ICAI CA Inter, Final Exam 2025 Revised Schedule Out for Kathmandu, Check Datesheet Here

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sep 20, 2025, 09:27 IST

ICAI has announced a revised schedule for the CA Intermediate and Final exams for Kathmandu. Candidates appearing for the September 2025 exams can check the revised datesheet here. 

ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Exam September 2025 Revised Schedule
Key Points

  • ICAI CA Intermediate and Final September 2025 revised schedule for Kathmandu
  • Exams to be held from October 5 to 11, 2025
  • Admit cards already issued will remain valid for rescheduled exams

ICAI CA September 2025: ICAI has announced the revised schedule for the CA Intermediate and Final exams to be held in September 2025 in Kathmandu. According to the official notification shared, the Chartered Accountants Final and Intermediate Examinations in Kathmandu City (Nepal) will now be held from October 5 to 11, 2025.

ICAI CA September 2025 Revised Schedule - Click Here

ICAI CA September 2025: Revised Schedule for Kathmandu

Examination Revised Date Previous Date
Intermediate Examination (Group I) Paper – 3, Taxation October 5, 2025 September 9, 2025
Final Examination (Group II) Paper – 4, Direct Tax Laws & International Taxation October 6, 2025 September 10, 2025
Intermediate Examination (Group II) Paper – 4, Cost and Management Accounting October 7, 2025 September 11, 2025
Final Examination (Group II) Paper – 5, Indirect Tax Laws October 8, 2025 September 12, 2025
Intermediate Examination (Group II) Paper – 5, Auditing and Ethics October 9, 2025 September 13, 2025
Final Examination (Group II) Paper – 6, Integrated Business Solutions October 10, 2025 September 14, 2025
Intermediate Examination (Group II) Paper – 6, Financial Management and Strategic Management October 11, 2025 September 15, 2025

ICAI CA September 2025 Exam Schedule for Kathmandu: Venue and Time

As per the details provided in the official notification, the rescheduled examinations will be held at the same examination centre i.e. D. A. V Sushil Kedia Vishwa Bharati Higher Sec. School, Jawalakhel, Lalitpur, KATHMANDU - NEPAL and at the same timings i.e., 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM (IST) except for CA Final Paper-6, the timing of which shall be 2.00 PM to 6.00 PM (IST). 

It must also be noted that the revised Admit Card already released will be valid for the rescheduled exams. 

