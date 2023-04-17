ICAI CA May 2023: Admit Cards Out at eservices.icai.org, Know How to Download Here

ICAI CA Admit Card 2023: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the Intermediate and Final course candidates today, April 17, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are appearing in the ICAI CA May exams can check and download their respective admit cards from the official website i.e. eservices.icai.org.
ICAI CA May Session Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link
ICAI CA May Session 2023 Exam Schedule
Candidates who are appearing for the ICAI CA May session examinations can check the important dates mentioned in the table given below.
|
Exam
|
Dates
|
Foundation Course
|
June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2023
|
Intermediate Course
Group I
Group II
|
May 3, 6, 8 and 10, 2023
May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023
|
Final Course
Group I
Group II
|
May 2, 4, 7 and 9, 2023
May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023
ICAI CA May Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download
Candidates are required to fill out the necessary details to download the Intermediate and Final course admit cards for the May exams. They can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the hall tickets.
Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI CA i.e. eservices.icai.org
Step 2: Now, click on the admit card direct link available on the screen
Step 3: The new login page will be displayed on the screen
Step 4: Enter all the required login credentials i.e. registration number and password
Step 5: The ICAI CA Intermediate/Final course admit card for May session 2023 will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download the respective admit card and take a few printouts for future reference
Also Read: IPMAT 2023: Application Edit Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here