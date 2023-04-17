ICAI CA May 2023: Admit Cards Out at eservices.icai.org, Know How to Download Here

ICAI CA Admit Card 2023: As per the recent updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for the Intermediate and Final course candidates today, April 17, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who are appearing in the ICAI CA May exams can check and download their respective admit cards from the official website i.e. eservices.icai.org.

ICAI CA May Session Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link

ICAI CA May Session 2023 Exam Schedule

Candidates who are appearing for the ICAI CA May session examinations can check the important dates mentioned in the table given below.

Exam Dates Foundation Course June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2023 Intermediate Course Group I Group II

May 3, 6, 8 and 10, 2023 May 12, 14, 16 and 18, 2023 Final Course Group I Group II

May 2, 4, 7 and 9, 2023 May 11, 13, 15 and 17, 2023

ICAI CA May Admit Card 2023: Steps to Download

Candidates are required to fill out the necessary details to download the Intermediate and Final course admit cards for the May exams. They can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the hall tickets.

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI CA i.e. eservices.icai.org

Step 2: Now, click on the admit card direct link available on the screen

Step 3: The new login page will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the required login credentials i.e. registration number and password

Step 5: The ICAI CA Intermediate/Final course admit card for May session 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the respective admit card and take a few printouts for future reference

