IPMAT 2023: Application Edit Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

IPMAT 2023: As per the recent updates, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Rohtak will close the application edit window for its Integrated Programme in Management Aptitude Test (IPMAT) 2023 today, April 17, in online mode. Candidates can make the necessary corrections in their admission application form can visit the official website- iimrohtak.ac.in.

According to the official notification, the application correction window will be deactivated after 11.55 pm today, April 17, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to make the required corrections before the deadline as no further extensions will be provided.

IPMAT 2023 Application Correction Window - Direct Link (Click Here)

IPMAT 2023 Important Dates

Candidates who are appearing for the IPMAT 2023 exam can go through the important dates in the table given below.

Events Dates IPM Aptitude Test 2023 May 20, 2023 Declaration of Call of Online Personal Interview 1st week of June 2023 Online Personal Interview 2nd week of June 2023 Announcement of Selection list 1st week of July 2023

How to Make Corrections in IPMAT Application Form 2023?

Candidates who have registered for the IPMAT exam to get admission into the five-year Integrated Program in Management at IIM Rohtak and are wishing to make the corrections can follow to steps listed below.

Step 1: Go to the official website of IIM Rohtak i.e. iimrohtak.ac.in

Step 2: Login to the candidate's portal and then click on the link to edit the details in the application form

Step 3: Now, make the required changes in the IPMAT 2023 application form anf then click on the submit button

Step 4: Download the newly edited application form and take a few printouts for future reference

Check IPMAT 2023 Prospectus Here

IPMAT 2023: Availability of Seats

According to the details provided in the prospectus, the total number of seats for IPM batch 2023-28 will be 180 (including 10% of the total seats that will be offered to the Economically Weaker Section) candidates. As per the recent updates, the offer of admission to candidates will be made on the basis of the merit or rank list and the availability of the seats in each category including General, SC, ST, EWS and DAP, NC-OBC as per the reservation rules of government of India.

Also Read: West Bengal Govt Orders to Close Schools, Universities, till April 23 due to Intense Heatwave Conditions, Check Details Here