West Bengal Govt Orders to Close Schools, Universities, till April 23 due to Intense Heatwave Conditions, Check Details Here

West Bengal Schools Closed: The West Bengal school education department and the Department of Higher Education have instructed the school authorities to shut down the schools due to intense heatwave conditions in the state. As per the reports, all the state-run and private schools are being closed for a week starting from today, April 17, 2023, and are scheduled to reopen on April 23, 2023. However, official notifications have been issued for all government schools to remain closed for a week or until further notice, the reports said.

The decision to close the schools is valid for all the regions in the state except the hilly areas such as Darjeeling and Kalimpong. Earlier, the government ordered the school authorities to prepone the summer holidays in the government schools by three weeks. Previously, the summer vacation in the state government schools was scheduled to begin on May 24, but now it will start on May 2 due to intense heat in the region.

According to reports, all the educational institutions including schools, universities and colleges will remain shut from Monday till Saturday next week in view of extreme heatwave conditions. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also requested students or people to avoid going out in the sun during the daytime from 12 pm to 4 pm, the reports further added. As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD) weather report, heatwave conditions are expected during the weekend.

