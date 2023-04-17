KVS Class 1 Admission 2023 Registration Closes Today, Check Eligibility, Documents Required here

KVS Class 1 Admission 2023: As per the recent updates, the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan will end the class 1 registrations today, April 17, 2023, in online mode. Those parents and guardians of the student who are interested are requested to fill out the admission application form by visiting the official website i.e. ksvangathan.nic.in.

According to the schedule, the KVS class 1 admission 2023 link will be available till 7 pm today, April 17. It is advisable for the parents to fill out the registration form before the deadline as the authorities will not provide further extensions.

What are the documents required for KVS Class 1 Admission 2023?

Those interested parents and guardians of the students who are yet to register for the KVS Class 1 admission are required to keep the listed documents ready before filling out the admission form.

Valid mobile number and email address

Scanned photograph of the child seeking admission in a jpeg file with a size not more than 256kb

Scanned copy of the child’s birth certificate in jpeg/pdf with a size not more than 256kb

Details of government certificate in case of EWS section

Transfer details of parent or grandparent whose service details will be used in the application form

Eligibility Criteria for KVS Class 1 Admission 2023

As per the official notification, students who are seeking admission into KVS class 1 must be a minimum of 6 years of age and not more than 8 years as on March 31, 2023.

How to apply for Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission 2023?

Parents who are submitting the KVS Class 1 application can follow the below-given steps to complete the application process.

Step 1: Go to the KVS official website i.e. kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the KVS Class 1 application link available on the screen

Step 3: Enter all necessary details in the KVS Class 1 application form

Step 4: Upload all valid documents as required and make the payment of the application fee

Step 5: Review the entire application form and then click on the final submission button

