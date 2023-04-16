NTA Revises Eligibility Criteria for OCI Cardholders for NEET UG, Check Details Here

NEET UG 2023: As per the latest updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has amended the eligibility for OCI and PIO card holders who are appearing for the NEET undergraduate exam 2023. Candidates living abroad can go through the revised eligibility criteria by visiting the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in

According to the official notification, the Indian nationals, NRIs, OCI, PIO and foreign nationals candidates are eligible for admission into various medical, ayurveda, dental, siddha, homeopathy and unani colleges.

Prior to this amendment, OCI cardholders were able to be admitted in exchange for an NRI or supernumerary seat. After the Supreme Court's judgment in a related case, the decision was made.

Check the official notice here

Eligibility Criteria for OCI candidates

According to the official statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) previously declared that OCI Cardholders, including PIO cardholders, were considered foreign nationals who held passports of foreign countries and were not citizens of India. Consequently, they were not eligible for admission to seats exclusively reserved for Indian citizens, and could only be considered for NRI seats, including paid seats of deemed universities.

However, the NTA has now amended this provision, stating that Indian Nationals, NRIs, OCI, PIO, and Foreign Nationals are eligible for admission in Medical, Dental, Ayurveda, Siddha, Unani and Homeopathy colleges, subject to rules and regulations formulated by the respective State Governments, Institutions, and the Government of India.

Also Read: Symbiosis SET Exam 2023 Registrations Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here