NEET 2023 Eligibility Criteria Revised for Overseas Students, Check UG Requirements Here

NEET 2023 Eligibility Criteria: As per the latest updates, the authorities have changed the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) eligibility criteria for overseas students. The NTA has issued a notice asserting that the requirements have been revised. Aspirants can check out the NEET 2023 Revised Eligibility Criteria on the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in. They can also check out the released notice here.

The amended provision reads, “An Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) will be eligible for admission to the Undergraduate Medical/Dental/Ayurveda/ Unani/Siddha/ Homeopathy Courses in India subject to the rules/regulations/notifications issued from time-to-time by the respective regulatory bodies/Counselling Authorities/Admission Authorities in conformity with the Policy Decision of Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW) and/or Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).”

NEET UG 2023 Registration

Meanwhile, the NEET UG 2023 Registrations are going on and will conclude on April 6, 2023, by 9.00 pm. However, candidates can pay the NEET UG 2023 application fee till April 6, 2023, up to 11.50 pm. The overseas students will have to pay an application fee of Rs 9,500. The authorities have not released the correction dates yet.

How to Apply for NEET UG 2023?

Eligible candidates can apply for the exam till April 6, 2023. They can follow the below-mentioned steps to register on the official website-

Step 1: Visit the official website i.e. neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on NEET UG Registration 2023 link

Step 3: Complete the registration process

Step 4: Log in with the registered credentials

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload the necessary documents and pay the fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

