Symbiosis SET Exam 2023 Registrations Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

SET Registrations 2023: The Symbiosis International University (SIU) will close the registration process for its SET, SLAT, SITEEE exams today, April 16, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying and are yet to apply can register themselves by filling out the registration form through the official website- set.test.org.

As per the exam schedule, the SIU will conduct the SET exam on May 5, and May 14, 2023. Candidates are advised to fill out the application form before the deadline as no further extensions will be provided.

SET/ SLAT/ SITEEE 2023 Registrations - Direct Link

SET/ SLAT/ SITEEE 2023 Important Date and Time

According to the official notification, the SET/SLAT/ SITEEE exam will be conducted on two different dates. Candidates who are appearing for the Symbiosis entrance test, law admission test and engineering entrance test can check the important date and time in the table below.

Exams Date (May 06, 2023 and May 14, 2023) Time SLAT 2023 09.00 AM to 10.00 AM SET 2023 11.30 AM to 12.30 PM SITEEE 2023 02.00 PM to 03.00 PM

SET/ SLAT/ SITEEE Exam Fees 2023

Candidates who are appearing for the SET/SLAT/SITEEE exams for the academic year 2023-24 are required to make the payment of non-refundable and non-transferable fee of Rs 1,950 per test and Rs 1,000 for programme registration through online mode.

How to fill out the SET registration form 2023?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to know how to fill out the registration form.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Symbiosis International University i.e. set.test.org

Step 2: Click on the direct link available for SET registrations 2023

Step 3: Enter all the necessary details as asked in the registration form and login using the newly created details

Step 4: Make the online payment of prescribed application fee and then upload all the valid documents in the given format

Step 5: Cross-check all the details in the form and then click on final submission

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page and print a hard copy for future reference

