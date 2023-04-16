Tamil Nadu NMMS Class 8 Result 2023 Out, Check at dge.tn.gov.in

Tamil Nadu NMMS Class 8 Result 2023: As per the recent updates, the Directorate of Government, Tamil Nadu exam has released the Tamil Nadu National Means cum Merit Scholarship (NMMS) exam result on April 15, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have appeared for the exam can check and download their results by visiting the official website- dge.tn.gov.in

As per the schedule, the examination authority conducted the TN NMMS class 8 exam 2023 on February 25. The Tamil Nadu NMMS result pdf includes the necessary details such as name of the candidate, roll number, and date of birth. Candidates can click on the direct link available below to download the result.

TN NMMS Class 8 Result 2023 - Direct Link (Check PDF Here)

How to Check Tamil Nadu NMMS Class 8 Result 2023?

Candidates who have given the NMMS class 8 exam can follow the below-given steps to check and download their results.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government, Tamil Nadu i.e. dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the NMMS link available on the homepage

Step 3: The Tamil Nadu NMMS class 8 result PDF will be appeared on the screen

Step 4: Cross-check the details i.e. roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Download the result pdf for future reference

Tamil Nadu NMMS Class 8 Exam 2023

As per the recent updates, the Tamil Nadu NMMS exam 2023 was conducted for the students of class 8 who are studying in government-aided and government schools of the state. As per the reports, a total of 2,22,985 students appeared for the Tamil Nadu National Means cum Merit Scholarship class 8 exam and over 6,000 students passed the examination.

