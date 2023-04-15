MHT CET Admit Card 2023 For LLB 5-years Released, Know How To Download

MAH LLB 5 Yrs. CET 2023: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has issued the admit card of MAH LLB CET for admission to the 5-year integrated Law course. Registred candidates can download the MAH LLB 5-year CET hall ticket online at cetcell.mahacet.org. They have to use their application number and date of birth in the login window to download admit card. Intimations for downloading MH CET 5-year LLB hall ticket might have been sent through e-mail, SMS.

Candidates must paste their original photo on the hall ticket and sign. It is a mandatory document to be carried to the exam centre along with a valid identity card. As per the schedule, the MH CET Law 5-year LLB exam will be conducted on April 20, 2023.

Admit Card MAH LLB 5 Yrs. CET 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

How To Download the MAH CET LLB 5-year Admit Card 2023?

To appear for the exam, candidates have to download the Maharashtra CET 5-year law admit card. It will be not released via any other mode, therefore candidates are advised to download it in online. They can check the steps to download it below:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cetcell.mahacet.org.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the Admit Card of MAH -LLB-5Yrs-CET 2023 download link.

Step 3: Login with application number, date of birth and security code.

Step 4: Submit and download the admit card.

Step 5: Take a printout for future reference.

What Details Will Be Mentioned on MAH CET LLB 5-year Admit Card 2023?

Maharashtra LLB-5Years hall ticket will likely to have information about exam date and time, centre address, candidate personal details and exam day instructions along with COVID-19 guidelines. Candidates must check the MHT CET admit card carefully and, in case of any discrepancy, contact the authorities immediately. They must carry the hall ticket to the exam centre or else they will not be allowed to appear for the entrance exam.

