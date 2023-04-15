SET 2023 Admit Card Release Date Postponed, Check When to Download Here

SET 2023 Admit Card Date Postponed: As per the latest updates, Symbiosis International University (SIU) has postponed the admit card release date for Test 1. Previously, it was scheduled to be released on April 22, but now, the date has been deferred to April 25, 2023. Once released, paid applicants will be able to download the hallticket on the official website i.e. set-test.org. They can enter the login credentials to access it.

The SET 2023 admit card for Test 2, which was originally scheduled to be released on April 28, will now be released on May 3, 2023. The authorities even extended the registration date for candidates who could not apply for the test within the deadline. They can apply for the test till tomorrow i.e. April 16, 2023. Check out the important dates for the SET exam below.

SET 2023 Important Dates

Event Date Last date of application April 16, 2023 SET 2023 admit card release April 25, 2023 (Test 1) May 3, 2023 (Test 2) SET 2023 exam May 6, 2023 (Test 1) May 14, 2023 (Test 2) Result announcement May 24, 2023

SET 2023 Registration- Direct Link (Available Now)

How to Apply for SET 2023?

Interested candidates can apply for the SET exam till April 16, 2023, now. They can go through the following steps to register on the official website-

Step 1: Go to the official website i.e. set-test.org

Step 2: Click on the SET registration 2023 link available on homepage

Step 3: Read the instructions and complete registration

Step 4: Enter the login credentials

Step 5: Upload relevant documents and pay required fee

Step 6: Submit the form and print a hard copy

