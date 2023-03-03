ICAI CA May-June 2023: Registration with Late Fee to Close Today, Apply at icai.org

ICAI CA Registrations 2023: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India will close the ICAI CA May-June 2023 Registration process with a late fee today - March 3, 2023. Students yet to submit their applications for the ICAI CA May-June 2023 session can visit the official website today to complete the registration and application process.

Candidates applying for the ICAI CA May-June 2023 exams today are required to submit a late fee of Rs. 600/- along with the requisite application fee as per the category of the candidates. The ICAI CA May-June 2023 registration and application process is conducted completely online. Students can follow the steps given on this page to complete the ICAI CA May-June 2023 Registration process.

The ICAI CA May-June 2023 session registration link is available on the official website - icai.org. Candidates can also click on the direct link given on this page to complete the ICAI CA May-June 2023 registration and application process.

ICAI CA May-June 2023 Registrations - Click Here

ICAI CA May-June 2023 Registration Fee

The ICAI CA May-June 2023 registration fee has to be submitted along with the CA application form. The payment window for candidates to complete the CA applications will be provided along with the application form. Check below the ICAI CA May-June 2023 Session application fee and late fee applicable.

ICAI CA May-June 2023 Exam Schedule

Exam Date Foundation Course Examination June 24, 26, 28 & 30, 2023 Intermediate Course Examination Group-I: May 3, 6, 8 & 10, 2023 Group II: May 12, 14, 16 & 18, 2023 Final Course Examination Group -I: May 2, 4, 7 & 9,2023 Group -II: May 11, 13, 15 & 17, 2023

ICAI CA May-June 2023 Steps to Apply

ICAI CA May June 2023 registration and application link will be live until today March 3, 2023. Candidates yet to submit the ICAI CA May-June 2023 registrations can follow the steps provided below to complete the registration and application process.

Step 1: Visit the ICAI CA official website

Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA Examination

Step 3: Click on Requirements for Applying for May/June 2023 Exams and visit the e-services portal link

Step 4: Enter the required details and complete the registration process

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents and complete the applications

Step 6: Submit the application fee and click on the final submission link

Also Read: ATMA February 2023 Results Announced, Check at atmaaims.com, Get Direct Link Here