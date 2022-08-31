ICAI CA November Exams 2022 Applications Extended, Apply at icai.org

ICAI CA Applications 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has extended the application window for ICAI CA November 2022 examinations. Candidates interested in applying for the ICSI CA November session examinations can visit the official website to complete the registration and application process. According to the revised schedule, the last date for students to submit the ICAI CA applications is September 7, 2022.

According to the notification released on the official website, ICAI has introduced a system for filling the CA exam form on the Self Service Portal by the candidates and the change in the system may cause students facing issues which is why the dates have been extended with or without a late fee.

ICAI CA Applications 2022 Revised schedule

According to the revised dates the last date for submission of online examination application forms with late fees is September 10, 2022. The notification further states that candidates who wish to change examination city / group / medium for the Chartered Accountants Examinations - November 2022 can make the changes through the correction window from September 8 2022 to 13th September 2022.

ICAI CA Application process

The link for students to submit the ICAI CA applications is available on the official website. To complete the ICAI CA November 2022 Session applications, students are required to visit the official website and visit the Self Service Portal and complete the registrations through the registration link provided.

After completing the ICAI CA Registrations candidates will be able to complete the applications by logging in using credentials and entering the details in application form. Students must make sure that they cross check all the details mentioned in the CA application form and submit the application fee.

