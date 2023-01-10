    ICAI CA Results Nov 2022 (OUT): 12,825 Candidates Qualified CA Inter, Final Exams, Check Pass Percentage Here

    ICAI CA Results Nov 2022 (OUT): ICAI CA results November 2022 for Final and Intermediate courses have been released. Candidates can check ICAI CA 2022 results at - icai.nic.in. This time, 12,825 candidates have qualified as CA. Check pass percentage of ICAI CA Nov session 2022 here. 

    Updated: Jan 10, 2023 12:31 IST
    ICAI CA Results Nov 2022 (OUT): Going as per recent updates, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the CA final and intermediate results today - January 10, 2023. Candidates can check the ICAI CA result 2022 for Nov session at icai.nic.in. Those who have to secure at least 40% marks in both CA final and inter exams and an aggregate of 50% have passed in ICAI CA 2022. 

    Going as per media reports, a total of 11.09% of candidates have cleared the final exams and 12.72% have cleared the CA inter exam. As many as 12,825 candidates have qualified for the CA November exam. Harsh Choudhary has topped the CA final exams with 618 marks out of 800 while Diksha Goyal has topped the CA intermediate exam 2022.  

    ICAI CA Intermediate, Final Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Now)

    ICAI CA Final Result 2022 Statistics 

    As per the updates, the pass percentage released by the CA institute shows that 21.39% of candidates passed CA Final exams in Group 1 and 18.61% in Group 2. Check the table below for complete details - 

    Groups

    Pass percentage

    No. of candidates Passed

    No. of candidates appeared

    Group I

    21.39%

    13969

    65291

    Group II

    18.61%

    12053

    64775

    Both Groups

    11.09%

    3243

    29242

    ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Statistics 

    In the CA Intermediate Nov exam, the pass percentage has been recorded at 21.19% for Group 1 and 24.44% for Group 2 exams. Only 12.72% of candidates who appeared in both groups passed the exam. Check CA Inter result statistics for Nov session below - 

    Groups

    Pass percentage

    No. of candidates passed

    No. of candidates appeared

    Group 1

    21.19%

    21244

    100265

    Group 2

    24.44%

    19380

    79292

    Both groups

    12.72%

    4759

    37428

    What After the Announcement of ICAI CA Results Nov 2022? 

    All the candidates who have passed the CA Intermediate can download their e-mark sheets from the official website. They are eligible to register for the CA Final programme. Candidates who could not clear the CA Intermediate will have to reappear in the examination. 

    For CA Final, all the qualified candidates have now become chartered accountants. They will soon get the hard copies of their mark sheets through speed post. Meanwhile, according to an ICAI official, Dhiraj Khandelwal, the convocation of all new CAs will be held on January 24, 2022.

    Get the Latest Education News updates on Indian Board, College, University Exam results and College News updates here.
