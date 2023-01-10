ICAI CA Result 2022 OUT: Harsha Choudhary and Diksha Goyal Secure Top Ranks

ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Result November 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Exam 2022 Results for the November 2022 examinations. Harsh Choudhary has topped the ICAI CA Final Exam and Diksha Goyal has topped the ICAI CA Intermediate Examination.

Candidates who have appeared for the ICAI CA November 2022 Intermediate and Final Examination can visit the official website of ICAI to check the results. To check the ICAI CA Final and Inter November 2022 Result, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the enrolment number in the result link given. Candidates will also be able to check the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Merit List for the November 2022 exams through the link given here.

ICAI CA Inter and Final November 2022 Result - Direct Link

ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Topper List

Candidate Name Marks Percentage Rank Diksha Goyal 693 86.63 1 Tulika Jalan 677 84.63 2 Saksham Jain 672 84.00 3

ICAI CA Final Toppers List

Candidate Name Marks Percentage Rank Harsh Choudhary 618 77.25 1 Shikha Jain 617 77.13 2 Ramyashree 617 77.13 2 Mansi Agarwal 613 76.63 3

How to check ICAI CA Inter and Final November 2022

ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Exam November 2022 Result is now available on the official website. Candidates can visit the ICAI CA official website or follow the steps given here to check the CA Examination Result.

Step 1: Visit the ICAI CA official website

Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA Result link on the website

Step 3: Click on the Intermediate/ Final Result link

Step 4: Enter the Enrollment Number and Registration Number in the link given

Step 5: Download the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Result for further reference

