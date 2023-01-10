    ICAI CA Result 2022 OUT: Harsha Choudhary and Diksha Goyal Secure Top Ranks

    ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Results for November 2022 is now out. Candidates who have appeared for the November 2022 examinations can check the list of toppers here. 

    Updated: Jan 10, 2023 11:03 IST
    ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Result November 2022: Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has released the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Exam 2022 Results for the November 2022 examinations. Harsh Choudhary has topped the ICAI CA Final Exam and Diksha Goyal has topped the ICAI CA Intermediate Examination. 

    Candidates who have appeared for the ICAI CA November 2022 Intermediate and Final Examination can visit the official website of ICAI to check the results.  To check the ICAI CA Final and Inter November 2022 Result, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the enrolment number in the result link given. Candidates will also be able to check the ICAI CA Final and Intermediate Merit List for the November 2022 exams through the link given here. 

    ICAI CA Inter Result 2022 Topper List

    Candidate Name

    Marks

    		 Percentage

    Rank

    Diksha Goyal

    693

    86.63

    1

    Tulika Jalan

    677

    84.63

    2

    Saksham Jain

    672

    84.00

    3

    ICAI CA Final Toppers List

    Candidate Name

    Marks

    Percentage

    Rank

    Harsh Choudhary

    618

    77.25

    1

    Shikha Jain

    617

    77.13

    2

    Ramyashree

    617

    77.13

    2

    Mansi Agarwal

    613

    76.63

    3

    How to check ICAI CA Inter and Final November 2022

    ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Exam November 2022 Result is now available on the official website. Candidates can visit the ICAI CA official website or follow the steps given here to check the CA Examination Result.

    Step 1: Visit the ICAI CA official website

    Step 2: Click on the ICAI CA Result link on the website

    Step 3: Click on the Intermediate/ Final Result link

    Step 4: Enter the Enrollment Number and Registration Number in the link given

    Step 5: Download the ICAI CA Intermediate and Final Result for further reference

