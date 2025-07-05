ICAI CA September 2025 Registration For Final, Intermediate and Foundation Starts Today, July 5 at eservices.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the registration for the CA September 2025 exams from today, 5th July. Students who want to appear for the CA Foundation, CA Inter, or CA Final exams can now fill out their exam forms online.

To apply, students need to visit the official ICAI exam website. They can log in using their existing login details or create a new account to access the form. The application forms are available on the ICAI e-services portal.

The last date to submit the CA September 2025 exam form without a late fee is July 18, 2025. Those who miss this deadline can still apply by paying a late fee of ₹600. The final deadline with a late fee is July 21, 2025. ICAI will also open a correction window for students who want to make changes to their submitted forms. This correction window will be available from July 22 to July 24, 2025.