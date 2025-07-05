Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
ICAI CA September 2025 Registration For Final, Intermediate and Foundation Starts Today, July 5 at eservices.icai.org

ICAI CA September 2025 exam registration has started from July 5. Students can fill out the form online at the ICAI e-services portal at eservices.icai.org. The last date to apply without a late fee is July 18, and with a late fee is July 21. A correction window will be open from July 22 to 24. Exam dates and fees vary for Foundation, Inter, and Final courses. Read this article for the ICAI CA September 2025 exam registration process.

Jul 5, 2025, 12:56 IST
ICAI CA September 2025 Registration For Final, Intermediate and Foundation Starts
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the registration for the CA September 2025 exams from today, 5th July. Students who want to appear for the CA Foundation, CA Inter, or CA Final exams can now fill out their exam forms online.

To apply, students need to visit the official ICAI exam website. They can log in using their existing login details or create a new account to access the form. The application forms are available on the ICAI e-services portal.

The last date to submit the CA September 2025 exam form without a late fee is July 18, 2025. Those who miss this deadline can still apply by paying a late fee of ₹600. The final deadline with a late fee is July 21, 2025. ICAI will also open a correction window for students who want to make changes to their submitted forms. This correction window will be available from July 22 to July 24, 2025.

ICAI CA Exam 2025 September Important Dates

Check the important dates for the ICAI CA September 2025 exams. These include registration deadlines, correction windows, and exam dates for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final levels.

Event

Important Dates

Registration begins

July 5, 2025

Last date to register (without late fee)

July 18, 2025

Last date to register (with ₹600 late fee)

July 21, 2025

Correction window for submitted forms

July 22 to July 24, 2025

CA Foundation Exam Dates

September 16, 18, 20, 22, 2025

CA Intermediate Exam Dates

Group I: September 4, 7, 9, 2025

Group II: September 11, 13, 15, 2025

CA Final Exam Dates

Group I: September 3, 6, 8, 2025

Group II: September 10, 12, 14, 2025

Steps to Register for ICAI CA September 2025 Exams

Check the following steps to apply for the ICAI CA September 2025 exams:

  • Visit the ICAI SSP Portal: Go to the official ICAI e-services website at eservices.icai.org.

  • Login or Register: New users should click on ‘Register’ to create an account, while existing users can simply log in using their registration number and password.

  • Select Registration Number: After logging in, choose your registration number from the drop-down list and complete the authentication process.

  • Fill the CA Exam Form: Enter all the required details in the form, such as course level (Foundation/Inter/Final), exam city, medium of exam, etc.

  • Upload Documents: Upload the necessary documents like a photo, a signature, and any other required certificates.

  • Pay the Exam Fee: Pay the application fee online to complete your registration.

  • Submit the Form: After successful payment, review your details and submit the form. You can also download a copy for future reference.

ICAI CA September 2025 Exam Fees

ICAI CA exam fee must be paid during form submission using a debit/credit card or net banking. Check the table below for course-wise fee details:

Course & Centre

Single Group Fee

Both Groups Fee

CA Foundation

Indian Centres

₹1500

 

Overseas (except Bhutan/Kathmandu)

USD 325

 

Bhutan & Kathmandu

₹2200

 

CA Intermediate

Indian Centres

₹1500

₹2700

Overseas (except Bhutan/Kathmandu)

USD 325

USD 500

Bhutan & Kathmandu

₹2200

₹3400

CA Final

Indian Centres

₹1800

₹3300

Overseas (except Bhutan/Kathmandu)

USD 325

USD 550

Bhutan & Kathmandu

₹2200

₹4000

