ICAI CA September 2025 Registration For Final, Intermediate and Foundation Starts Today, July 5 at eservices.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has started the registration for the CA September 2025 exams from today, 5th July. Students who want to appear for the CA Foundation, CA Inter, or CA Final exams can now fill out their exam forms online.
To apply, students need to visit the official ICAI exam website. They can log in using their existing login details or create a new account to access the form. The application forms are available on the ICAI e-services portal.
The last date to submit the CA September 2025 exam form without a late fee is July 18, 2025. Those who miss this deadline can still apply by paying a late fee of ₹600. The final deadline with a late fee is July 21, 2025. ICAI will also open a correction window for students who want to make changes to their submitted forms. This correction window will be available from July 22 to July 24, 2025.
ICAI CA Exam 2025 September Important Dates
Check the important dates for the ICAI CA September 2025 exams. These include registration deadlines, correction windows, and exam dates for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final levels.
|
Event
|
Important Dates
|
Registration begins
|
July 5, 2025
|
Last date to register (without late fee)
|
July 18, 2025
|
Last date to register (with ₹600 late fee)
|
July 21, 2025
|
Correction window for submitted forms
|
July 22 to July 24, 2025
|
CA Foundation Exam Dates
|
September 16, 18, 20, 22, 2025
|
CA Intermediate Exam Dates
|
Group I: September 4, 7, 9, 2025
|
Group II: September 11, 13, 15, 2025
|
CA Final Exam Dates
|
Group I: September 3, 6, 8, 2025
|
Group II: September 10, 12, 14, 2025
Steps to Register for ICAI CA September 2025 Exams
Check the following steps to apply for the ICAI CA September 2025 exams:
-
Visit the ICAI SSP Portal: Go to the official ICAI e-services website at eservices.icai.org.
-
Login or Register: New users should click on ‘Register’ to create an account, while existing users can simply log in using their registration number and password.
-
Select Registration Number: After logging in, choose your registration number from the drop-down list and complete the authentication process.
-
Fill the CA Exam Form: Enter all the required details in the form, such as course level (Foundation/Inter/Final), exam city, medium of exam, etc.
-
Upload Documents: Upload the necessary documents like a photo, a signature, and any other required certificates.
-
Pay the Exam Fee: Pay the application fee online to complete your registration.
-
Submit the Form: After successful payment, review your details and submit the form. You can also download a copy for future reference.
ICAI CA September 2025 Exam Fees
ICAI CA exam fee must be paid during form submission using a debit/credit card or net banking. Check the table below for course-wise fee details:
|
Course & Centre
|
Single Group Fee
|
Both Groups Fee
|
CA Foundation
|
Indian Centres
|
₹1500
|
|
Overseas (except Bhutan/Kathmandu)
|
USD 325
|
|
Bhutan & Kathmandu
|
₹2200
|
|
CA Intermediate
|
Indian Centres
|
₹1500
|
₹2700
|
Overseas (except Bhutan/Kathmandu)
|
USD 325
|
USD 500
|
Bhutan & Kathmandu
|
₹2200
|
₹3400
|
CA Final
|
Indian Centres
|
₹1800
|
₹3300
|
Overseas (except Bhutan/Kathmandu)
|
USD 325
|
USD 550
|
Bhutan & Kathmandu
|
₹2200
|
₹4000
