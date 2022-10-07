ICAR AIEEA 2022 PG, PhD Exams Answer Key Released, Check at icar.nta.nic.in, Get Direct Link Here

ICAR AIEEA 2022 Answer Key: The National Testing Agency has released the ICAR AIEEA PG and Ph.D 2022 Answer Key. candidates who have appeared for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research [ICAR] All India Entrance Examination for Admission - PG and PhD exams 2022 can visit the official website of NTA-ICAR to check the answer key.

To check the ICAR AIEEA 2022 Answer Key students are required to login using the Application number and Password or Date of Birth. The AIEEA 2022 PG and Ph.D. Answer Key will include the question number and the correct option for answers marked adjacent.

Along with the answer key, NTA has also provided students with the facility to raise objections and challenges against the answer key given. Students can visit the application link and raise objections if any along with the supporting documents and the requisite fee.

How to check ICAR AIEEA 2022 Answer Key

The ICAR AIEEA 2022 Answer Key has been released on the official website. Candidates can visit the official website and login using the credentials to check the answer key and raise objections.

Step 1: Visit the ICAR AIEEA 2022 official website

Step 2: Click on the AIEEA PG/ PhD Answer Key link given

Step 3: Enter the Login - Application ID and Password/ Application ID and Date of Birth

Step 4: The Answer Key with the correct answer options will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Answer Key for further reference

As per the official notification issued, the last date for students to raise objections against the answer key is October 8, 2022. A fee of Rs. 200 will be applicable for every objection raised by students.

The objections raised will be verified by officials based on which the final answer key will be released. Shortly after the ICAR AIEEA, 2022 Final answer key is released, the conducting body will announce the results for ICAR AIEEA 2022. Candidates qualifying AIEEA will be eligible for admission to Junior Research Fellowship or Ph.D. Admissions in Indian agricultural universities.

