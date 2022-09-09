ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2022 To Release Soon at icar.nta.nic.in, Know Where, How To Download

ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2022: As per the recent updates, the National Testing Agency (NTA) will likely to release the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) AIEEA UG admit cards today. Once released, candidates can download their AIEEA UG admit cards from the official website - icar.nta.nic.in. However, there has been no official updates regarding the same.

The candidates who have registered for the entrance exam can download the ICAR AIEEA admit card by using the application number and date of birth. NTA will conduct the ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 exam from 13th to 15th September 2022. The ICAR entrance exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT Mode) and consist of objective-type multiple choice questions.

How To Download ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2022?

With three days left for the exams to begin, NTA is expected to release the AIEEA UG admit cards today or anytime soon now. As of now, NTA has not announced any date for the release of AIEEA UG admit card, however, going as per past trends, it is likely to be released today.

Once the admit card is released, candidates can download it from the official website of NTA ICAR - icar.nta.ac.in. On the homepage, click on - ICAR Admit Card (AIEEA-UG-2022) link. Now, enter the required login credentials and submit the same. The admit card of ICAR AIEEA UG will be displayed on the screen. Now, download the admit card and save it for future use.

What After Downloading ICAR AIEEA UG Admit Card 2022?

After downloading the ICAR AIEEA UG admit card, candidates should check all the information printed on it including personal details, subjects opted, address or location of the exam centre and the date and shift of the examination. For any clarification, candidates may write to NTA at - icar@nta.ac.in or call NTA help desk at 011-4075 9000, 011-6922 7700.

ICAR UG AIEEA 2022 City Intimation Slip

Earlier, NTA released the city intimation slip in online mode. Candidates can download the exam city intimation letter of ICAR UG AIEEA from the official website - icar.nta.nic.in. The ICAR UG AIEEA advanced city intimation slip has been released to pre-notify candidates about the examination city and date to help candidates easily commute to the exam location and avoid the last-minute rush.