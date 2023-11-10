ICAR PG, PhD Second Round Counselling 2023 Dates Announced, Check Schedule Here

ICAR Counselling 2023: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) released the revised counselling schedule. All the shortlisted candidates have to visit the ICAR official website at icaradmission.in and complete the candidate login for seat allocation and document uploading process to freeze their seats at participating universities. There will be four rounds of counselling and, if necessary, a mop-up round.

For ICAR PG, admission in AUs will be 30% (100% seats at ICAR-DUs, RLBCAU, Jhansi and Dr. RPCAU, Pusa). The centralized admission to 30% of the seats (subject to at least one seat for each discipline having PhD degree programme in the University) of PhD degree programmes in the universities under the ICAR-AU system was introduced w.e.f. the Academic Session 2015-16. The admission in AUs will be 30% (100% seats at ICAR-DUs, RLBCAU, Jhansi and Dr. RPCAU, Pusa).

ICAR PG and PhD 2023 Round 2 Counselling Dates

The counselling schedule is the same for both PG and PhD courses. Shortlisted applicants must visit the ICAR official website at icaradmission.in. Check dates here

Events Dates Seat allotment and commencement of online document uploading by the candidates, online response to queries raised by universities (if any),re-submission of documents (if required), deposition of seat acceptance fee and generation of provisional admission letter November 9, 2023 Last date of online document uploading by the candidates November 11, 2023 Last date of online document verification by the universities November 14, 2023 Last date of re-submission of documents by candidates November 15, 2023 Last date of verification of re-submitted or remaining documents by theuniversities November 15, 2023 Last date of seat acceptance fee deposition by candidates November 16, 2023 Last date of fee reconciliation and online reporting by the universities November 16, 2023

Important Points of ICAR PG, PhD Second Round Counselling 2023

The first stage is for candidates to register. Once registered, candidates can log in by using their login ID and password. The non-refundable registration fee for ICAR AIEEA 2023 counselling is Rs 500

After logging in, candidates must select the courses and universities to which they wish to be admitted. They must save their choices after the selection process is done. They can change their preferences as many times as they want before the deadline

Eligible candidates who have been allotted seats will be notified via email and SMS about the course and university. They can access the portal and get the allotment letter. They must upload the required documents online to freeze the seats

Candidates must report to the university with all required documents. The institution will review all documents before issuing final admission letters

Once the submitted documents have been identified and marked verified by the university candidates are required to pay the non-refundable seat acceptance fee of Rs.10,000 on the ICAR's counselling site, irrespective of category

