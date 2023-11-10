Bihar NEET UG 2023 Special Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Begins, Enter Options at bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Bihar NEET UG 2023 Counselling: Bihar Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board (BCECEB) has started the choice filling process for the Bihar UGMAC special stray vacancy round counselling today: November 10, 2023. Candidates can fill out their choices online at the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in till November 11, 2023.

According to the Bihar NEET UG counselling schedule, the seat allotment result for undergraduate medical admission counselling (UGMAC) will be announced on August 22, 2023. The Bihar NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS, BDS programmes through the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET-UG) exam.

Bihar NEET UG 2023 Choice Filling Date

BCECEB has released the Bihar NEET UG counselling special stray vacancy round schedule. They can go through the table to know the upcoming dates for special stray vacancy Bihar NEET UG counselling:

Events Dates Bihar NEET UG choice filling November 10, 2023 Last date Bihar UGMAC November 11, 2023 Release of provisional seat allotment order November 13, 2023 Verification of documents and admission November 14 to 15, 2023

How to fill choices for Bihar NEET UG Counselling 2023?

They have to visit the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in to enter their UGMAC choices. The registered candidates are required to fill in their choices of colleges and courses, they wish to get admission into. Check the steps to know how to fill options:

Step 1: Go to the official website: bceceboard.bihar.gov.in

Step 2: Click on online application portal of UGMAC 2023 link

Step 3: On the next window, login with the system-generated credentials

Step 4: Fill in the BCECEB NEET UG choices and lock it

Step 5: Submit and download the Bihar NEET UG counselling application form

Bihar NEET UG Seat Allotment List 2023

BCECEB will release the seat allotment list once the choice-filling window closes. With this, candidates will get to which college/course has been allocated to them based on the choices filled by them. They can check Bihar NEET UGMAC seat allotment result 2023 online on November 13 online at the official website. Candidates allotted seats after Bihar MBBS/BDS counselling 2023 needed to report to the designated colleges/institutions for document verification and completion of the admission process on or before the last date.

Also Read: Ayush NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Choice Filling Begins Today, Apply Until November 13