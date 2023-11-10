Ayush NEET PG 2023 Counselling Round 3 Choice Filling Begins Today, Apply Until November 13

  1. Home
Ayush NEET PG Counselling round 3 choice filling window begins today. Candidates can enter their choice of college and course until November 13, 2023. The registration window will remain open until November 13, 2023.

Updated: Nov 10, 2023 09:41 IST
Ayush NEET PG Round 3 Counselling: Ayush Admissions Central Counseling Committee (AACCC) will begin the Ayush NEET PG counselling choice-filling process today, November 10, 2023. Students who have begun the Ayush NEET PG registration process can now visit the official website and enter their choices for the allotment round. The last date for students to enter their choice of course and college is November 13, 2023. Students are also required to submit their registrations for the third round counselling by November 13, 2023. 

According to the schedule given, the Ayush NEET PG counselling registration process will begin today. The choice locking window will however be available from 2 pm on November 13, 2023. The registration window is also set to close at 2 pm on November 13, 2023. 

Candidates can enter the choices for the Ayush NEET PG counselling round 3 allotments through the link provided on the official website - aaccc.gov.in. Click on the link given below to register and enter the choices for the third allotment round. 

Ayush NEET PG Choice Filling  Direct link - Click Here

Ayush NEET PG Choice Filling Process

The Ayush NEET PG Counselling round 3 choice filling process will be available until November 13, 2023. Candidates eligible to apply for the Ayush NEET PG counselling process can complete the choice filling by following the steps available here.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Ayush NEET counselling

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG counselling link

Step 3: Click on the registration link and complete the registration process

Step 4: Enter the choice of course and college for allotment

Step 5: Save the changes entered and click on submit

