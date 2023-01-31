    ICMAI CMA June 2023: Registration Closes Today, Get Application Steps Here

    The ICMAI will close the registration process for CMA 2023 examination today, January 31, 2023. Candidates who have not registered yet can register by filling out the CMA application form 2023 from the official website- icmai.in. Check complete details here

    Updated: Jan 31, 2023 09:42 IST
    ICMAI CMA June 2023 Registration Closes Today
    ICMAI CMA June 2023 Registration Closes Today

    ICMAI CMA 2023: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICMAI) will close the registration process for CMA 2023 examination today, January 31, 2023. Candidates who have not registered yet for the Cost Management Accounting (CMA) examination can register themselves by filling out the CMA application form 2023 from the official website- icmai.in. 

    As per the recent updates, once the selection process is over, the authorities will release the CMA June 2023 examination dates along with the cities, exam pattern, and other guidelines on the official website.

    ICMAI CMA 2023 Registrations  - Direct Link (Click Here)

    How to Register for ICMAI CMA June 2023 Exams?

    Candidates who are appearing for the ICMAI CMA June 2023 examination can follow the below-given steps to complete the registration process.

    Step 1: Visit ICMAI’s official website- icmai.in

    Step 2: Click on the Admissions tab available on the screen

    Step 3: Select a CMA course i.e. Foundation, Intermediate or Final 

    Step 4: Enter the required details and then register

    Step 5: Login using the necessary details and fill out the registration form

    Step 6: Upload all the mentioned documents and then make the payment of the registration fee

    Step 7: Now, click on the submit button

    Step 8: Download ICMAI CMA June 2023 examination registration form

    Step 9: Take a printout of the ICMAI CMA June 2023 application form for future reference

    Documents Required for ICMAI CMA 2023 Registration Process

    Candidates appearing for the ICMAI CMA June 2023 examination must keep the below-given documents ready before filling out the registration form.

    • Marksheet of Class 10th (Attested Copy)
    • Marsheet of Class 12th (Attested Copy)
    • Three Passport size photographs 
    • Self-attested copy of the degree

     ICMAI CMA June 2023

    As per the recent updates, the ICMAI CMA June 2023 foundation examination will be held in a home-based online mode, whereas the Intermediate and Final exams will be conducted in an offline mode. 

