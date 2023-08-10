ICSE Compartment Result 2023 Out, Get Direct Link Here

ICSE Compartment Result 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced the ICSE compartment/ improvement results 2023 today, August 10, in online mode. Those students who have appeared for the ICSE compartment or improvement exams can check and download their results through the official website - cisce.org, cisceresults.trafficmanager.net.

To get the compartment results, students need to fill out the required login details in the result login window. Students can click on the direct link given below to check their results.

ICSE Class 10 Compartment Result Date 2023 and Time

Students can check the ICSE compartment/ improvement result release date and time in the table below:

Result name Date Time ICSE 10th compartment result August 10, 2023 At 3 PM

Login credentials required to check the ICSE 10th compartment result 2023?

Students need to fill out the below-given details in the login window to check their improvement results.

Course

UID

Index number

Security code

Details mentioned on the ICSE 10th compartment scorecard 2023

Students are advised to go through the details mentioned on the ICSE 10th improvement scorecard 2023. According to the past year’s trends, it is expected that the below-given details will be provided on it.

Student's name Roll number Father’s name Mother’s name Date of birth Total marks secured by the student Result name Name of the Board Grades obtained by the student Qualifying status (pass or fail)

How to check ICSE 10th compartment result 2023?

Students can go through the steps that are mentioned below to know how to check and download the ICSE supplementary result 2023 online.

Step 1: Visit the official portal - cisce.org

Step 2: The ICSE class 10th compartment result 2023 login window will be available on the homepage

Step 3: Enter the necessary details and then click on submit

Step 4: The ICSE 10th compartment results 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download and print a hardcopy of it for future use

