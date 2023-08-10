  1. Home
  2. News
  3. IGNOU July 2023 Application Closes Today at ignou.ac.in, Check Documents Required, Steps to Apply Here

IGNOU July 2023 Application Closes Today at ignou.ac.in, Check Documents Required, Steps to Apply Here

IGNOU July 2023 Registrations: IGNOU will close the applications for July 2023 today: August 10. Candidates who have not registered yet can fill out the registration form at ignou.ac.in, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 10, 2023 13:14 IST
IGNOU July 2023 Application Closes Today
IGNOU July 2023 Application Closes Today

IGNOU July 2023 Admission: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the applications for the July session today: August 10, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the IGNOU July 2023 fresh, and re-registration for ODL, and online programmes can fill out the registration form through the official websites - ignou.ac.in, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

To get registered, candidates are required to submit their necessary documents along with the payment of the non-refundable registration fees online. They are advised to read all the instructions carefully before applying for the IGNOU July session registrations for the academic year 2023. 

IGNOU July Admission 2023 Official Links to Register

Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to complete the registrations.

Particulars

Direct Links

ODL

 Click Here

Online 

 Click Here

Re-registration

 Click Here

Documents required for IGNOU July session admission 2023

Candidates need to upload the necessary documents in the given format at the time of registration. Check list of documents below:

  • Scanned copy of the candidate’s photograph
  • Scanned copy of the signature
  • Experience certificate
  • Category certificate
  • Academic certificates

How to apply for IGNOU July 2023 session admissions online?

Eligible and interested candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to apply for the IGNOU July session 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU July session 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Select the ODL/online application link 

Step 4: Enter the necessary details as required and upload all the valid documents

Step 5: Make the online payment of the registration fee and submit 

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page and print a hardcopy of it for future use

Also Read: JNU PG Admission 2023 Registration Ends Today at jnu.ac.in, Check Steps to Apply Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Related Stories

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023