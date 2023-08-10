IGNOU July 2023 Application Closes Today at ignou.ac.in, Check Documents Required, Steps to Apply Here

IGNOU July 2023 Admission: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will close the applications for the July session today: August 10, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who are interested in applying for the IGNOU July 2023 fresh, and re-registration for ODL, and online programmes can fill out the registration form through the official websites - ignou.ac.in, ignouadmission.samarth.edu.in.

To get registered, candidates are required to submit their necessary documents along with the payment of the non-refundable registration fees online. They are advised to read all the instructions carefully before applying for the IGNOU July session registrations for the academic year 2023.

IGNOU July Admission 2023 Official Links to Register

Candidates can click on the direct link provided below to complete the registrations.

Documents required for IGNOU July session admission 2023

Candidates need to upload the necessary documents in the given format at the time of registration. Check list of documents below:

Scanned copy of the candidate’s photograph

Scanned copy of the signature

Experience certificate

Category certificate

Academic certificates

How to apply for IGNOU July 2023 session admissions online?

Eligible and interested candidates can follow the below-given steps to know how to apply for the IGNOU July session 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of IGNOU - ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the IGNOU July session 2023 link available on the homepage

Step 3: Select the ODL/online application link

Step 4: Enter the necessary details as required and upload all the valid documents

Step 5: Make the online payment of the registration fee and submit

Step 6: Download the application confirmation page and print a hardcopy of it for future use

Also Read: JNU PG Admission 2023 Registration Ends Today at jnu.ac.in, Check Steps to Apply Here